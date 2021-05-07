What’s happening around New Mexico May 7 – May 13

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening May 7 – May 13 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

May 7 – The Friday Night Market at El Vado – The Friday Night Market features your favorite local growers, artisans, musicians in New Mexico’s favorite evening Artisans Market. Enjoy your favorite adult beverages distilled adult beverages while you enjoy our indoor/outdoor market. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard.

May 7 – 16 – AdobeFest: Life in a Box – Life in a Box is a series of six original, delightful, and innovative ten-minute plays written by local playwrights. The plays loosely address the theme of experiencing life as lived in the somewhat confined space of the present. www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

May 7 – 29 – Experimentation with the Void – Join the University of New Mexico for the opening of Experimentation with the Void. This is a collaborative showcase featuring 11 advanced students from UNMs studio art program. These artists explore different perspectives, qualities, and arrangements of contemporary artwork, with a wide range of intentions: dismantling gender and celebrating queer culture, exploring the internal emotion life during COVID19, examining photographic vs personal memory and the relationship of identity to objects, re-rendering nature tactilely and reconsidering markers of progress through the lens of post-colonialism, creating contemplative spaces through still life, and expanding photography to portray the self. Each artist is presenting excerpts from a single semester-long exploration that is a culmination of their pursuits through the BA/BFA programs.

May 8 – Musical Theatre Southwest presents: An Enchanted Cabaret – Join Musical Theatre Southwest for a spectacular evening full of music, dancing, and your favorite fairy tale characters…even some villains. Subscribe to their YouTube Channel and see it Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m. This fundraiser event is free of charge and you have the opportunity to make an impact.

May 8 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Southwest Quadrant – One Albuquerque Cleanup Month will be focusing on cleanup efforts in the Southwest quadrant on May 8. Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off location: Tower Pond Park – 601 86th St SW. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available to those who register by May 5 and must be picked up on Thursday, May 6 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 9 – Rail Yards Market – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the months of May through October. They are much more than your typical farmer’s or grower’s market; every Sunday you can peruse 100’s of New Mexico’s finest food, farm, artisan, and healing vendors, hear live musicians. All this is located at The Yards in the historic Barelas neighborhood in the heart of the city.

May 10 – S.A.F.E. House 45th Anniversary Auction – To celebrate 45 years in their mission to shelter and empower survivors of intimate partner domestic violence, S.A.F.E. House is hosting a virtual silent auction. Join them for a week-long, virtual silent auction with items and experiences from local businesses from Monday, May 10th through Sunday, May 16.

May 14 – National Hispanic Cultural Center Reopening – The National Hispanic Cultural Center will be re-opening the Art Museum on the Center’s campus on May 14. Located in the historic and vibrant neighborhood of Barelas, the NHCC Art Museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Capacity will be limited. Upon re-opening, visitors to the NHCC Art Museum can view the much anticipated new exhibit “Mira, Mira on the Wall: Reflecting on 20 Years of NHCC Exhibitions,” available through December 2021.

May 15 – One ABQ Cleanup Month – Northwest Quadrant – One Albuquerque Cleanup Month will be focusing on cleanup efforts in the Northwest quadrant on May 15. Participants can sign up on their own or as part of a group, just make sure to register by the deadline at cabq.gov/cleanup. Neighbors and teams will clean the area around their homes, sidewalks, and surrounding areas while social distancing, wearing masks, and not being in groups of more than 10. Each volunteer will bring the waste they collect to the central drop-off locations: Mariposa Basin Park/Taylor Ranch – 4900 Kachina St NW & Solid Waste – 4600 Edith Blvd NE. All waste collected must be dropped off at the central location between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Supplies will be available to those who register by May 12 and must be picked up on Thursday, May 13 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 15 – The Three Hearthstones and the Birth of the Sun: The Orion Nebula in the Cosmology of the Maya – Presented by City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center Lecture Series on Cultural Astronomy. Cultures worldwide have observed and utilized celestial events for millennia. Archaeologists, anthropologists, historians, astronomers, and other scholars have examined the materials left by peoples to better understand their cultural world views. This series will explore astronomy through a cultural lens of observation.

June 5 – ABQ Duke’s ACA Against Child Abuse – ABQ Duke’s ACA Against Child Abuse is hosting its first event at 2 p.m. at 1301 Eubank utilizing the whole strip mall. All proceeds will go to La Mesa Elementary we will be purchasing 400 backpacks and school supplies for the August school year.

Notices

🔶 Goodwill NM and NBCUniversal Announce TV & Film Production Assistant Training Program for New Mexico Residents – Goodwill Industries of New Mexico and NBCUniversal today announced a first of its kind Production Assistant Training Program in New Mexico. The training will be provided free of charge on May 22 and May 23 in Albuquerque to selected New Mexico residents interested in pursuing a career in film and television production. The Production Assistant (P.A.) The training program will be a two-day comprehensive, intensive, and immersive work-based job training program that provides an opportunity to gain skills, knowledge, and understanding of a film or television production. The program trains individuals from diverse backgrounds for the job of Production Assistant, which is a common entry-level gateway into the entertainment industry as it has been for many highly successful producers, directors, and crew currently working in the industry.

🔶 Most hearings still happening remotely in Metro Court – As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court would like to remind residents that most hearings are still being conducted remotely, and the majority of court business can be done online or over the phone.

🔶 Absentee Voting for Special Congressional Election Begins Tuesday, May 4 – The 2021 Special Congressional Election will be held Tuesday, June 1 and the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office will begin mailing absentee ballots out on Tuesday, May 4, and absentee voting begins that day, as well. To register to vote, to check your voter registration status, to request an absentee ballot, and much more, visit: https://www.bernco.gov/clerk/elections.aspx#/CalendarContent.

🔶 City’s ABQ RIDE Offering Sun Van Service for Vaccinations – ABQ RIDE will transport individuals to vaccine sites using Sun Van service—even if they don’t fall into the traditional service criteria for the Sun Van system. The ABQ RIDE Sun Van Paratransit System is for individuals who are approved by NMDOH to receive a vaccine. To get assistance scheduling a ride, users will need to register for the vaccine through NMDOH and indicate in the notes that they face mobility or transportation challenges.

🔶 Green Waste Pickup Starting Monday, May 3 Through Friday, May 14 – The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department will pick up residential Green Waste at no additional charge. This year’s Spring Green Waste collection program begins on Monday, May 3, and will end on Friday, May 14, 2021. Solid Waste customers should have their Green Waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of their regular trash collection day. All Green Waste must be placed five feet from automated trash and recycling containers as well as any large items scheduled for pick-up. Solid Waste customers must place their Green Waste (leaves, grass, and brush) in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh more than 40 pounds. Customers that have branches must cut them to four-foot lengths and bundle them securely. The following items will not be picked up: dirt, construction debris, gravel, construction material, or tree stumps.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 8, 15 – Rio Rancho Annual Great American Cleanup Event Registration Open – The City of Rio Rancho’s Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful Division invites volunteers of all ages to take part in this year’s Great American Cleanup, set to take place on Saturday, May 8 and 15 from 8 a.m. until noon. Advance registration by May 3 is required to receive cleanup supplies. Call 505-896-8729 or visit www.rrnm.gov/GAC to register. Cleanup sites will be assigned to groups upon registration confirmation. All volunteers will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and only groups of 10 or fewer will be permitted to volunteer at each location.

May 8 – NDI New Mexico’s Virtual Gala, Brand New Day! – Brand New Day is a live streaming program celebrating hope and joy and featuring hundreds of NDI children from around the state dancing to original choreography. Show your support and enhance your at-home viewing experience with a live preshow drive-thru celebration featuring NDI New Mexico dancers, music, and a catered dinner-to-go.

May 8 – 2nd Saturdays with the Dogs of Watermelon – Join Watermelon Mountain Ranch for the 2nd Saturdays with The Dogs of Watermelon. You will be able to find WMR adoptable dogs, food truck vendors, and more at the Cottonwood Dog Park every Saturday through October.

May 8 – Adoption Event at Petsense Rio Rancho – Pawsitive Life Rescue of NM is hosting an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The adoption event will have puppies, cats, and a few adult dogs.

May 8, 15, 22, 29 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Join us every Saturday in May for Do-ga at our Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 am – 11 am. Participants must bring a yoga mat to class, blocks are optional. Participants are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early to check-in and get settled, class will begin promptly at 10 am. Face Masks must be worn for the duration of the class. All dogs must be social and comfortable socializing in a dog park setting and must abide by the Cottonwood Dog Park and Cottonwood Mall’s Code of Conduct.

May 8-9 – Indigenous Healing Festival – IndigenousWays and partner sponsor, City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department, will host a virtual two-day healing through the arts festival on multiple platforms on May 8 – 9th, 2021, in collaboration with Santa Fe, New Mexico organizations including Tewa Women United, the Institute of American Indian Arts, and the Santa Fe Indian School.

May 8-9 – Cultural Dances: Acoma Buffalo Dance Group (Acoma Pueblo) – On Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., experience the Acoma Buffalo Dance Group (Acoma Pueblo). Online, advance purchase tickets are required for the Museum and Courtyard where the dance performances will take place. Select your time of entry from the available options to coincide with a performance time. indianpueblo.org/welcome

May 9 – A Taste of Beethoven – Experience romantic works by Beethoven, Rossini, Handel, and many more featuring the phenomenal talent of Santa Fe Symphony musicians for the third installment of the 2021 Spring Virtual Concert Series.

May 12 – Virtual Program: Art and Nature: Martha Tuttle and Byron Kim in Conversation – This program is part of the Art and Nature series, which was launched on the occasion of Storm King’s 60th Anniversary. It is now a monthly virtual program in which artists and special guests come together to discuss the power of art in nature. Please join the Storm King Art Center for a conversation with artists Martha Tuttle and Byron Kim.

May 12 – Taos Amateur Radio Club – In-person meetings are suspended, members and other licensed ham operators will meet monthly on the radio using the Picuris repeater at frequency 147.120+, with a tone of 67.0.

May 21-23 – Las Cruces UkeFest – Workshops, jam sessions, open mic, catered lunch, prizes drawings, and more, featuring instructor/performers Daniel Ho, Casey MacGill, Del Rey, Stu Fuchs, and the Dani Joy Duo (Dani Joy and Perry Stauffer). Topics include blues with Del Rey, Hawaiian music with Daniel Ho, strums and Cliff Edwards songs and techniques with Casey McGill, and Caribbean grooves and Chuck Berry songs with Stu Fuchs. The Las Cruces UkeFest, hosted by a non-profit community group of ukulele enthusiasts, the Las Cruces Ukes, is gaining a solid reputation among festival attendees and instructors alike.

Notices

🔶 The New Mexico public regulation commission issues order to encourage small utilities customers to apply for available assistance and pay off arrearages – On May 5, 2021, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) issued an order providing protection to customers who are waiting for an application for relief funds to process. The order comes just as moratoriums on disconnections expired on May 4, for small water, gas, and rural electric cooperative utilities, allowing these utilities to begin serving disconnection notices to residential customers who were previously protected. PRC intends to keep the conversation with utilities going and plans to hold a similar workshop with large utilities.

🔶 Water System on at Dipping Vat Campground – The Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District has tested the water system at the Dipping Vat Campground, and potable water is now available for the season. The Dipping Vat Campground is first-come/first-serve and has a small $5 amenity fee. The Gila National Forest has a 14-day stay limit, and currently, the forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. You may have campfires in the Forest Service provided fire pits. Remember to drown your campfire dead out, and do not leave it unattended.

🔶 City of Rio Rancho adjusting operations beginning May 3 – Per Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s April 28, 2021, modified emergency health order and the “Red to Turquoise” county-by-county reopening framework, Sandoval County has been categorized at the “Green Level,” which means that organizations and businesses can open and operate with limited restrictions. Based on this classification, the City of Rio Rancho facilities will be adjusting operations for the public beginning Monday, May 3, 2021, unless otherwise noted. While some facilities will be open, citizens are encouraged to limit their visits and continue using City services, such as making Utility payments, electronically or by phone. Citizens entering or being present inside any City facility are required to wear a face-covering and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.

🔶 COVID-19 Vaccine Registrants 16+ Can Self-Schedule Vaccine Appointments – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced that vaccineNM.org registrants who are 16 years of age and older can now schedule their own COVID-10 vaccine appointments online. If you don’t immediately find an available appointment, you are encouraged to keep checking back, as vaccine providers are continually updating their appointment schedules. Senior citizens and those with disabilities can call toll-free 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.

🔶 New Mexico Museum of Space History Reopens – The New Mexico Museum of Space History, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, is pleased to announce that it will re-open to the public on National Space Day, Friday, May 7. The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed on Monday and Tuesday. A temporarily reduced entry fee of $5 per person will be in effect, due to ongoing renovation and other projects. Capacity will be limited.

🔶 Rio Rancho Players, Rio Rancho’s only all-ages community theater program, is looking for actors, stage crew, artisans, and committee staff for our 2021-2022 season. Visit their new members meeting on May 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Avix Art in Rio Rancho. COVID precautions and social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.