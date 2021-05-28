What’s happening around New Mexico May 28 – June 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening May 28 – June 3 around New Mexico.

Memorial Day Events

🔶 New Mexico Veterans Memorial Virtual Ceremony – The New Mexico Veterans’ Memorial will be hosting a virtual event on Memorial Day at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page.

🔶 Memorial Day Tours and an Antique Car Exhibit – The Historic Fairview Society will be hosting Memorial Day Tours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 31. Four one-hour tours will be conducted at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. A donation of $20 per person is requested.

🔶 Rio Rancho Memorial Day Ceremony – On Monday, May 31, the City of Rio Rancho will recognize Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony honoring the men and women and Military boots representing fallen service members at the Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. Both the memorial ceremony and boot display are organized by Rio Rancho’s own Marine Corps League Detachment 1316, American Legion Post 118, VFW Post 5890, Women Veterans of New Mexico, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. While this event is open to the public, space is limited due to COVID-19-related restrictions. For those who would prefer a virtual option, the ceremony will be recorded and posted to the City of Rio Rancho’s YouTube channel after the event.

🔶 Belen Memorial Day Service – Join the city of Belen as they remember those who have sacrificed their lives and served at Eagle Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

🔶 Memorial Day “Take a Ride on Us” Uber Rides Continue – The “Take a Ride on Us” program gives the Bernalillo County community the opportunity to take advantage of a safe ride option to avoid driving under the influence during the times in which high alcohol consumption is common. The rides begin on Friday, May 28 at noon and will continue through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Customers just need to download the Uber app and use the code MEMORIAL2021. By using the code, riders will receive a credit of up to $10 off two trips. The maximum number of rides available is 2,000 and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and the discount does not cover tips.

Albuquerque

Events

May 7 – 29 – Experimentation with the Void – Join the University of New Mexico for the opening of Experimentation with the Void. This is a collaborative showcase featuring 11 advanced students from the UNM’s studio art program. These artists explore different perspectives, qualities, and arrangements of contemporary artwork, with a wide range of intentions: dismantling gender and celebrating queer culture, exploring the internal emotion life during COVID-19, examining photographic vs personal memory and the relationship of identity to objects, re-rendering nature tactilely and reconsidering markers of progress through the lens of post-colonialism, creating contemplative spaces through still life, and expanding photography to portray the self. Each artist is presenting excerpts from a single semester-long exploration that is a culmination of their pursuits through the BA/BFA programs.

May 28 – Pop-Up Bike Clinic – Esperanza – While the coronavirus public health emergency has required the closure of the Esperanza Bicycle Safety Education Center, the Esperanza team remains active in the community by hosting Pop-up Bike Clinics around Albuquerque. Find the Esperanza folks at each location by looking for the Yellow Tent. All clinics run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and are dependent on the weather. COVID-safe practices, including proper social distancing and group sizes, will be strictly enforced.

May 29 – Early Voting for Special Congressional Election ends – 18 Early Voting Convenience Centers (EVCCs) will be open for the 2021 Special Congressional Election – May 15, 2021, to May 29, 2021. Most locations open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Same-Day Registration will be available at all locations during Early Voting. Voters may vote in person or hand-deliver a completed absentee ballot.

May 29 – Neighborhood cleanup – Join community members at Highland Park for a litter cleanup. Trash bags and gloves will be provided to you at the 8 a.m. check-in; meet at the playground. Full bags of trash after the event can be placed in the nearest trash receptacle by the meet-up location and will be picked up by the city.

May 30 – Klezmarachi – Visit Casa Barelas for a live concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring a fusion of Klezmic and Mariachi music.

May 30 – Sunday Chatter – Chatter Sunday returns at the Albuquerque Museum for four concerts. On May 30, violinist David Felberg and flutist Jesse Tatum perform solos and duos, including music by Amy Beth Kirsten and Julia Wolfe. Tickets available via the Albuquerque Museum.

May 26 – May 31 – School’s Out For Summer Skate – To kick off the summer public skating season, the Outpost Ice Arenas announced that it’s starting summer break with a “School’s Out For Summer Skate” special with $1 off admission and free rental skates for all public skate sessions May 26 – 31. Also part of the “School’s Out For Summer Skate” special is the Outpost Ice Arena’s Center Ice Grill meal deal which includes a hot dog, small fries, and a 16 oz fountain drink for just $5.

May 31 – Exit 12: Moved by War – Keshet and NMPBS will co-host the screening of Exit12: Moved by War, footage of Exit12’s May 2021 residency in New Mexico, and the premiere of a new work created in collaboration with the New Mexico veteran community. After serving as a US Marine in Fallujah during the Iraq War, Román Baca came home ravaged with depression, anxiety, and anger. With few places to turn, Román went back to his first passion, ballet to begin to heal. This inspired the creation of Exit12, a New York-based dance company that tells stories of the effects of war both to promote healing within and change the perceptions of the veteran community. Presented in partnership with New Mexico Arts in the Military and DADvocacy.

June 2 – New Mexicans in Community – Join Curator of History Leslie Kim as she highlights objects from the current exhibition, Recent History Acquisitions. Kim will explore a variety of stories from how women have served the community, the impact of COVID on New Mexicans, how the state has branded itself to visitors, and the ways we have navigated our place through maps. Registration is required.

June 3 – ‘Until the Mud Settles’ by Katherine Hunt & ‘Catastrophic Molt’ by Madelin Coit – Visit the Harwood Art Center’s current exhibitions on their final day.

Notices

🔶 New Mexico State Fair Now Accepting Applications for Seasonal Positions – The New Mexico State Fair is now accepting applications for seasonal positions in preparation for the 2021 event, slated to take place September 9-19. The application is now available for download on the State Fair’s website under the “General Info” tab. Those interested in applying are encouraged to fill out the application online, print it, and schedule an appointment to drop off the completed application at the Fair’s hiring department on the fairgrounds. Once applicants are ready to submit their application, they should call the Fair’s administration office at 505-222-9700 to schedule a drop-off appointment.

🔶 FY-2022 Annual Audit Plan Survey Looking for Public Input – The City of Albuquerque’s Office of Internal Audit (OIA) seeks your insight and opinion as they develop their Annual Audit Plan for the fiscal year 2022. Throughout the year, OIA staff members work to identify various risks facing the City, and audits considered for inclusion in the Annual Audit Plan are compiled from suggestions from the public, city staff and elected officials, tips/complaints, perceived areas of risk identified by the OIA staff, the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, and other sources of information.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 28 – 29 – Badlands Drive-In presents: Captain America and Onward – Badlands Drive-In in Los Lunas will be showing Captain America: The First Avenger on Friday and Onward on Saturday. $15 per vehicle, purchase tickets at their website.

May 28 – 30 – Waived adoption fees this weekend at Santa Fe Animal Shelter – This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, in response to current overcrowded conditions, The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees on all animals regardless of age or breed. The fee-waived adoption event will be held at the main shelter campus starting Friday, May 28, and conclude on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Adoptions will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. No appointment is necessary.

May 29 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Join us every Saturday in May for Do-ga at our Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants must bring a yoga mat to class, blocks are optional. Participants are encouraged to arrive 10-15 minutes early to check-in and get settled, class will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Face masks must be worn for the duration of the class. All dogs must be social and comfortable socializing in a dog park setting and must abide by the Cottonwood Dog Park and Cottonwood Mall’s Code of Conduct.

May 29 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in the heart of Downtown Las Cruces Market Hours: Wednesday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 29 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, please inform the market at the time of purchase.

May 29 – Memorial Day Weekend Celebration – Join the Pasando Tiempo Winery and Vineyards for their Memorial Day Weekend Celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for live music and food trucks.

May 29 – June 6 – Believe in Heroes Memorial Day Run – The 9th annual “Believe in Heroes Memorial Run”, hosted by L.I.V.E. (Los Lunas Invested in Veteran Events) will be held virtually this year from May 29 through June 6. Participants can run anywhere, and send your time and course (5K or 10K) to Marcos Castillo at castillom@loslunasnm.gov. After the participant sends in their information, they will receive a shirt and medal in the mail. All proceeds will go to the local veteran organizations within the village of Los Lunas and Valencia County.

Notices

🔶 New Grants Available for Vaccine Distribution – Con Alma Health Foundation is beginning work on its new $2.5 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that will help ensure COVID-19 vaccines are distributed equitably across the state and support communities to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable populations. Nonprofits can apply for a grant at conalma.org.

🔶 State launches new website for Trusted Voices campaign – The New Mexico Department of Health today announced the launch of a new website for its popular Trusted Voices campaign. The site, allows New Mexicans to share their stories about the impact COVID-19 and vaccination have had on their lives and communities.

🔶 NM Rail Runner Resumes Full Service – The New Mexico Rail Runner will resume pre-COVID full service, including weekend service, starting Monday, May 24. The Rail Runner reopened for limited passenger service just two months ago after nearly a year-long suspension due to the pandemic. Face masks will still be required until further notice.

🔶 2021 Silver City Blues Festival Moves Online – The Mimbres Region Arts Council has canceled the outdoor 2021 Silver City Blues Festival in Gough Park. In its place, a series of performances will be aired online during the Memorial Day weekend beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. Scheduled New Mexico performers are Felix y Los Gatos (Albuquerque), Missy Andersen & Her One Man Band (Silver City), C.W. Ayon (Las Cruces), Brandon Perrault (Silver City), Manda Clair & The Lost Relics (Silver City), Dustin Hamman (Silver City), and Famous Raymos & The Hard Times (Silver City). This year’s event will be hosted on a commercial-free platform available via web link at the Silver City Blues Festival website and social media channels.

🔶 City of Rio Rancho Announces Assistance is Still Available for Citizens and Small Business Owners Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic – Over that past year, the City of Rio Rancho has received $756,169 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. This funding has been allocated in a variety of different ways pursuant to federal rules and guidelines. The application process is managed by the City of Rio Rancho’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which is an entitlement program administered through HUD. CDBG funding is designed to help low-to-moderate income residents.