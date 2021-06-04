What’s happening around New Mexico June 4 – June 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening June 4 – June 10 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 4 – ABQ Art Walk – ABQ Artwalk returns Friday, June 4. For this summer edition, they will have a series of art exhibits, parking lot markets, curbside artisans, and performances. Plus new art at ABQartwalk.com.

June 4 – Paint4Peace Club – June 4, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. OffCenter will be hosting the Paint4Peace art club from Early College Academy. Student murals and art will be up for display. Curbside will be ArtStreet. ArtStreet is part of ABQ Healthcare for the Homeless. Stop by to learn about this organization and the services they offer. Limited occupancy in the building. Masks are required indoors.

June 4 – 6 – Cultural Dances: Dowa:Kwe Dance Group (Zuni Pueblo) – Friday: 2:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m. Online, advance purchase tickets are required for the Museum and Courtyard where the dance performances will take place. Select your time of entry from the available options to coincide with a performance time.

June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 – Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret – Flamenco Works brings you a summer filled with live Flamenco performances and workshops to enjoy with family and friends. Featured artists include singer Jose Cortes, legendary guitarist Jose Valle “Chuscales” and protege Mathias Rodriguez, renowned dancer & choreographer Jesus Munoz and dancer, Amalyah Leader. “Jesus Munoz Flamenco” will be performing LIVE, outdoors at Casa Barelas in Barelas, Albuquerque. Seating is limited so make sure to reserve in advance.

June 4 – 27 – ABQ Virtual Pridefest – ABQ Pride will have many virtual events to celebrate LGBTQI events in the month of June.

June 5 – First Saturday Volunteer Clean Up – On the first Saturday of every month, volunteers help clean up Historic Fairview Cemetery, clearing weeds and trash. On Saturday, June 5, they will focus on removing baby tumbleweeds before they have a chance to grow big and reproduce.

June 5 – 9th Annual Recyclothes – Keep Albuquerque Beautiful, a program of the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department, and Locker 505 are teaming up to sponsor the 9th Annual Recyclothes event at Hinkle Family Fun Center. Locker 505 partners with Albuquerque schools to make sure students in need have clothes, shoes, undergarments, and coats so they can focus on learning. This year, go green and spring clean. As you organize your closets, dresser drawers, and even your garages, set aside clean, gently used clothes to benefit the lives of Albuquerque students. You can help make a difference in a child’s life. Bring your gently used clothing for K-12 students to Hinkle Family Fun Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 5 – Small Market ABQ – Small Market ABQ in Old Town is a place to support and shop small and local. In its current form, the market is a fully accessible venue, offering a unique variety of merchandise at competitive prices. They offer booths for all businesses and shopping for all. Visit the space and shop with these Albuquerque businesses. Masks and social distancing are required.

June 5 – The Write Event – Pennysmiths Paper is celebrating the power and beauty of the written word at The Write Event. On Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy pens, inks, and papers from all over the world. Learn about modern and brush calligraphy, fountain pens, and sealing wax. Meet members of the NM Pen Collector’s Club, who will have vintage pens for sale and answers to all your pen questions and can do pen repair. Get tips on journaling and letter writing, and experience the joy of putting pen to paper. Much of the event will take place outdoors and wearing masks indoors will be enforced.

June 10 – Robots, Beer and Battles – Starting June 10th, every Thursday evening in June, Be Greater Than Average and Electric Playhouse will host team-based robotics competitions, along with battling arenas, assisted instruction, private tables per group, and BB-8 (from Star Wars), as well as New Mexico United themed robots. Each reservation gets you to access to the Electric Playhouse space, a seat with your friends at your individual table, and your team’s name on the list for the night’s battles. Food and drinks are available for purchase, as well as some of Electric Playhouse’s signature immersive games to play.

Notices

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health & Albuquerque Isotopes Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations – The New Mexico Department of Health and the Albuquerque Isotopes have announced a partnership to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the Isotopes six-game homestand beginning June 3 and running through Tuesday, June 8. The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on the concourse at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park during each of the six games during the homestand.

🔶 BernCo Animal Care Adjusting Hours – County Animal Care and Resource Center is changing its hours effective June 1 to increase availability and serve the public interest. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

🔶 New Mexico State Fair Now Accepting Applications for Seasonal Positions – The New Mexico State Fair is now accepting applications for seasonal positions in preparation for the 2021 event, slated to take place September 9-19. The application is now available for download on the State Fair’s website under the “General Info” tab. Those interested in applying are encouraged to fill out the application online, print it, and schedule an appointment to drop off the completed application at the Fair’s hiring department on the fairgrounds. Once applicants are ready to submit their application, they should call the Fair’s administration office at 505-222-9700 to schedule a drop-off appointment.

Around New Mexico

Events

May 29 – June 6 – Believe in Heroes Memorial Day Run – The 9th annual “Believe in Heroes Memorial Run”, hosted by L.I.V.E. (Los Lunas Invested in Veteran Events) will be held virtually this year from May 29 through June 6. Participants can run anywhere, and send their time and course (5K or 10K) to Marcos Castillo at castillom@loslunasnm.gov. After the participant sends in their information, they will receive a shirt and medal in the mail. All proceeds will go to the local veteran organizations within the village of Los Lunas and Valencia County.

June 5 – Los Lunas Drive-In Summer Concert series – The Los Lunas Recreation department will be hosting local musicians and vendors for their summer concert series. Guests can watch the live performances from the comfort of their car or can opt to bring lawn chairs outside their vehicle. This weekend, the bands Reviva and Right on, Kid will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Afterwards, guests can stay for the movie ‘Almost Famous’ and have the chance to purchase snacks from local vendors.

June 5 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in the heart of Downtown Las Cruces Market Hours: Wednesday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 5 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

June 5 – Moriarty Annual Flea Market at RV Sales – RV Sales is hosting their annual flea market Saturday, June 5, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm. Every year they allow the community to come and set up for free to sell all the extras they’ve picked up throughout the year in one convenient place. This flea market is a long-standing tradition for RV Sales. Call today at 505-832-2400 if you’d like to reserve your spot.

June 5 – Star of David on Santa Fe Trail – Taos County Historical Society continues its free, public programs via zoom celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail with “Star of David on Santa Fe Trail” by Naomi Sandweiss of the New Mexico Jewish Historical Society.

June 5 – July 8 – Online Galleries in the Original Las Vegas – Five galleries are open, and four more will be opening soon, all conveniently located in the Historic Old Town Plaza District. Three galleries have an online presence and you are encouraged to explore the art and consider a visit when it’s safe.

June 8 – Misfit Poetry workshop with Zach Hively – This generative workshop requires no experience writing poetry and strengthens writers of all genres. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. One-day workshop via Zoom. Special pricing: $55 per participant; $50 for residents of Rio Arriba County. Min 4/max 8 participants.

June 7 – 9 – Santa Fe Improv: Breaking Bad…Habits – The focus will be on drilling two-person scenes with immediate feedback/notes. An emphasis will be placed on side-coaching in order to allow students to adjust in real-time, make better choices, and experience more satisfying improv. Exercises will differ per the instructor but any given week will focus on the macro skills of finding a game, playing a character, and emphasizing the relationship. It will also focus on the micro-skills of establishing the base reality, emotional reality, justification, point of view, and many others.

Notices

🔶 June 15 Deadline Approaches for $200 Million Business Grant Program – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reminding business owners that they have less than two weeks left in this application period to apply for $200 million in grants through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) Recovery Grants program, with each business eligible for a maximum of $100,000.

Businesses have until noon on June 15, 2021, to apply. The grants process is not first-come, first-served, and unlike a loan, a grant does not have to be paid back.

🔶 Summer food programs for NM kids resume – Free meal programs for children and youth are resuming at more than 700 locations statewide this summer, the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care and Public Education departments announced. The two departments work together on summer feeding programs to make sure children and youth from 1 to 18 have access to nutritious meals from June through August. Summer feeding programs are available in almost every community and neighborhood across New Mexico. Each site has been mapped and listed in a searchable format at summerfoodnm.org.

🔶 Bicycling and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) Seeks New Members from Council Districts 2, 3 & 4 – Re-established in January 2021, the Bicycling and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) — formerly known as the Bicycle and Trails Advisory Committee (BTAC) — is seeking new members from Council Districts 2, 3, and 4. For 18 years, since BTAC was formed in 2003, the 10-member Committee strives to make bicycling and walking safe, equitable, viable, and comfortable modes of transportation, commuting, and recreation. This includes the responsibility to deliberate on City projects, plans, and policies that impact both on-road and off-road bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and to advise the Governing Body on such matters. The deadline for application is on June 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. Interested residents may apply by submitting via e-mail: 1) a letter of interest (why do you wish to become a BPAC member and how your skills and experience attain BPAC’s purpose and objectives; and 2) resume to Romella Glorioso-Moss, Ph.D., AICPRoadway & Trails Project Administrator & BPAC Staff LiaisonEmail: rsglorioso-moss@santafenm.gov.