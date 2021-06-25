What’s happening around New Mexico June 25 – July 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening June 25 – July 1 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 – Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret – Flamenco Works brings you a summer filled with live Flamenco performances and workshops to enjoy with family and friends. Featured artists include singer Jose Cortes, legendary guitarist Jose Valle “Chuscales” and protege Mathias Rodriguez, renowned dancer & choreographer Jesus Munoz and dancer, Amalyah Leader. “Jesus Munoz Flamenco” will be performing LIVE, outdoors at Casa Barelas in Barelas, Albuquerque. Seating is limited so make reservations in advance.

June 4 – 27 – ABQ Virtual Pridefest – ABQ Pride will have many virtual events to celebrate LGBTQI events in the month of June.

June 19 – July 3 – Empty the Shelter Pet Adoption – Animal Welfare Department is hosting an Empty the Shelter pet adoption drive. Animal Welfare will launch the event on Saturday, June 19, and it will run through Saturday, July 3, at the Eastside, Westside shelters and the Everyday Adoption Center. People will be able to meet the pets and talk to an adoption counselor to get assistance in finding the pet that will fit their family. On every adoption, you will receive one free nail trimming coupon from Groomingdales Pet Spa. During the event, Animal Welfare will waive the fee, while keeping all other adoption policies in place, including thorough match-making procedures and background checks. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations, and one free initial vet visit.

June 25 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features your favorite local growers, artisans, musicians on the courtyard at El Vado. This event features the top dining establishments, taproom and retail outlets as well as the most talented artisans and musicians.

June 25-26 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – The Flea Market at EXPO New Mexico is back. Check out the trinkets and charms you have been missing for over a year at New Mexico’s largest open air market located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7am to 3pm, weather permitting.

June 25-27 – Albuquerque Comic Con – The Eleventh Annual Albuquerque Comic Con and 4th annual Duke City Comic Con have combined this year to make one massive COVID-safe, in-person event. Bring your masks and your cameras for 3 days of fun.

June 26 – Neighborhood Clean Up – Join volunteers at the Jack & Jill Park litter clean up. Trash bags and gloves will be provided to you at the 8AM check-in; meet at the playground. The full bags of trash after the event will be taken care of. Place them by the nearest trash receptacle by the meet up location.

June 26 – International Mud Day 2021 – Visit the Open Space Center for International Mud Day. Join them for fun in the mud. There will be many activities such as a obstacle course, mud cafe, painting with mud and more. Pop Fizz Pop Fizz will be here from 11:00am – 12pm. The first 100 kids (toddler to 12th grade) will get a free Paleta.

June 26 – Celebrando la Comunidad – Celebrate the weekend at The Orpheum Community Hub. This is a free community art show with music indoors and artists’ booths outside. There will be live music, local artists, and vendors.

June 26 – Euro Freedom Car Show To Benefit Ronald McDonald House – On June 26, the Dubmotowerks, in partnership with the Ronald McDOnald House of Charities of NM will host Euro Freedom, a car show and contest at the Albuquerque First Baptist Church. This event includes cool cars, food, raffle, prizes, and is free to sttend. RMHC-NM will be the charity recipient of the raffle and benefit from collection bins and food truck proceeds.

June 27 – Guided Summer Hike – Walk the bosque ponds at 8:30 a.m. It’s an easier walk through the Bosque to learn about the local flora. To register, email kbality@cabq.gov or call 505-768-4205.

Notices

🔶 BernCo offers free lunches for seniors – Bernalillo County is offering free lunches to seniors 60+ at two senior centers: South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center and Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations are required.

🔶 New Mexico History Museum reopens the Native American Artisans Portal Program – The New Mexico History Museum announced that the Native American Artisan Portal Program will reopen on Friday, June 11. The program has been closed since March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All vendors will wear masks and will be separated. To adjust for the increased distance, vendors will be selling along Washington and Lincoln avenues. Pedestrian traffic under the portal will be one-way, from west to east. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask. The portal opens at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 3 p.m.

🔶 NMDWS Warns of Fraudulent Calls and Text Messages Regarding Unemployment Benefits – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions warns the public of fraudulent calls and text messages being sent to residents across the state. The text messages claim to be from NMDWS and ask for personal identification information regarding unemployment benefits. If you have received a text and clicked on the link, report it to: id.verify@state.nm.us.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 5 – July 8 – Online Galleries in the Original Las Vegas – Five galleries are open, and four more will be opening soon, all conveniently located in the Historic Old Town Plaza District. Three galleries have an online presence and you are encouraged to explore the art and consider a visit when it’s safe.

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

June 17 – 27 – Paranormal Cirque ’21 Tour – Paranormal Cirque is touring the U.S. and is visiting the Cottonwood Mall. It’s a new show with a fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret. Tickets must be purchased online.

June 26 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 26 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

June 26 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Paws & Reflect with Dog Yoga. Both you and your pooch will benefit from practicing the mindfulness-based exercise together. Join the group every Saturday in June for Do-ga at the Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is a free event for you and your four-legged best friend. For more information about this free event visit cottonwoodmall.com.

June 26 – ArtWalk June – ArtWalk Santa Fe is a recurring outdoor arts and crafts market providing local and emerging artists with an open space to sell their products and get exposure to the Santa Fe community. Organized by a group of local artists, the second ArtWalk Santa Fe will take place on Saturday, June 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation, and will feature 18 artists, live music and food trucks. This event is free to the public.

June 26 – Badlands Drive In – Watch Inglorious Basterds on Saturday, June 26th at 8:45 p.m. at the Los Lunas Badlands Drive In theater. $15 per vehicle.

June 26 – Meow Wolf Pride Night 2021 – Adult Night is back at Meow Wolf Santa Fe, and this time in honor of pride. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at meow.wf/pride for guests 21+, who will be able to experience Meow Wolf Santa Fe’s House of Eternal Return in a child-free setting from 8pm-12am.

Notices

🔶 Students and Recent Graduates Encouraged to Apply for Paid, Summer Internships with the State of New Mexico – From Engineering to Public Relations, the internship openings pay from $12.72 to $20.10, based on the education level of the intern. The internships will span the summer months and be complete when the student returns to school. Ricky Serna, Acting Director for the State Personnel Office, encourages students and prospective interns to apply.

🔶 Extension of emergency SNAP benefits will continue in June 2021 – New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of June as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards. SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on June 19, 2021.

🔶 Important information about business tax filing – Most businesses will begin to use new forms for filing Gross Receipts Taxes, Compensating Tax, Withholding and other business tax programs beginning with reports for the period ending June 30. Those filings are due by July 25. The Taxation and Revenue Department is redesigning what is now known as the Combined Reporting System, creating separate forms tailored to specific business tax programs. In order to implement the new system, the Department’s Taxpayer Access Point e-filing portal, including electronic payments, will be unavailable from 5 p.m. MST on June 30 through July 5, 2021.

🔶 Presbyterian updates visitor policy – Presbyterian Healthcare Services will now allow two visitors per patient in most inpatient and outpatient settings throughout Presbyterian. Visitors are still encouraged to stay with the patient and limit the number of times they enter and exit their facilities. Before entering, visitors must use the thermal temperature scanner to self-screen. If the thermal screening registers a temperature more than 99F, further screening by staff will be completed. Visitors are still required to wear a medical-grade mask, which will be provided if needed. For more information, visit phs.org.