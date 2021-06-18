What’s happening around New Mexico June 18 – June 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening June 18 – June 24 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 – Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret – Flamenco Works brings you a summer filled with live Flamenco performances and workshops to enjoy with family and friends. Featured artists include singer Jose Cortes, legendary guitarist Jose Valle “Chuscales” and protege Mathias Rodriguez, renowned dancer & choreographer Jesus Munoz and dancer, Amalyah Leader. “Jesus Munoz Flamenco” will be performing LIVE, outdoors at Casa Barelas in Barelas, Albuquerque. Seating is limited so make reservations in advance.

June 4 – 27 – ABQ Virtual Pridefest – ABQ Pride will have many virtual events to celebrate LGBTQI events in the month of June.

June 12-19 – DataFest: ArtQuest – DataFest: Art Quest is a civic engagement event from the NM Foundation for Open Government and the City of Albuquerque designed to foster open government and build engagement around Albuquerque area public arts. It includes a set of presentations, workshops, and other activities across two weekends to inform the community about Open Government, Public Arts, and Civic Tech. Organizers have arranged for a variety of sessions and experiences to help improve capacity for developing civic tech solutions and increase local engagement with public arts. Registration is required to participate in the in-person activities.

June 18 – Dust City Opera – AMP Concerts presents: Emerge from Pandemic series with Dust City Opera live at Casa Flamenca (outdoor) at 7:30 p.m. Dust City Opera is an eccentric folk-rock orchestra from the deserts of New Mexico.

June 18-20 – New Mexico Juneteenth 2021: “To A Higher Ground” – Spend a weekend celebrating the deep-rooted Black culture in New Mexico at Civic Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. 2021’s theme is Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics) and it will be bringing Black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, performers and more to celebrate. Enjoy live music, food, and lots of dancing along with a special Sunday Service.

June 19 – Small Market – Small Market ABQ is a place to support and shop small and local. In its current form, the market is a fully accessible venue, offering a unique variety of merchandise at competitive prices. Visit space and shop with these local Albuquerque businesses.

June 19 – The People’s Juneteenth 2021 – Hood by Hood Block by Block are united in continuing to bring the Black/African community here in Albuquerque dynamic political education about our history, our struggle, and how to move forward and build power as a collective- cultural performances from some of the best Black artists in our state- family and kid-friendly activities- free food and more. The People’s Juneteenth 2021, Saturday, June 19th begins from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Dennis Chavez Park.

June 19 – July 3 – Empty the Shelter Pet Adoption – Animal Welfare Department is hosting an Empty the Shelter pet adoption drive. Animal Welfare will launch the event on Saturday, June 19, and it will run through Saturday, July 3, at the Eastside, Westside shelters and the Everyday Adoption Center. People will be able to meet the pets and talk to an adoption counselor to get assistance in finding the pet that will fit their family. On every adoption, you will receive one free nail trimming coupon from Groomingdales Pet Spa. During the event, Animal Welfare will waive the fee, while keeping all other adoption policies in place, including thorough match-making procedures and background checks. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations, and one free initial vet visit.

June 20– Summer Solstice Online Medicinal Plant Walk in the Bosque – Yerba Mansa Project will stroll through the Bosque before sunset making acquaintance with numerous medicinal plants that inhabit this wild urban landscape. Along the way, discussions on plant identification, ecology, and medicinal actions and preparations of plants in our restoration area will take place.

June 21 – Make Music Albuquerque – Make Music Albuquerque is a live, free musical celebration on June 21, the longest day of the year, with concerts on streets, sidewalks, and parks across the city. Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — will have the opportunity to host, share, post, stream, and enjoy free events that are virtual or safely socially distanced in accordance with public health orders. To view even listings, visit the Make Music Albuquerque website.

June 24 – Cub Scout Day Camp – Cub Scout Day Camp is open to the public (boys and girls). Whether you are a Scout or not, join the three-day event of shooting sports and weird science. The daily themes will include physical science, space science, and animal science. All youth entering K-5th grade in the fall are eligible to attend Day Camp. K-1st graders & non-registered Scouts must be accompanied by an adult. K-1st graders can only attend Saturday, June 26. The cost to attend for 2-5th graders is $70 per youth. K-1st graders can attend Saturday for $25. Register your youth by creating an account at https://tentaroo.com/greatsw.

Notices

🔶 BernCo offers free lunches for seniors – Bernalillo County is offering free lunches to seniors 60+ at two senior centers: South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center and Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. Reservations are required.

🔶 New Mexico History Museum reopens the Native American Artisans Portal Program – The New Mexico History Museum announced that the Native American Artisan Portal Program will reopen on Friday, June 11. The program has been closed since March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All vendors will wear masks and will be separated. To adjust for the increased distance, vendors will be selling along Washington and Lincoln avenues. Pedestrian traffic under the portal will be one-way, from west to east. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask. The portal opens at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 3 p.m.

🔶 NMDWS Warns of Fraudulent Calls and Text Messages Regarding Unemployment Benefits – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions warns the public of fraudulent calls and text messages being sent to residents across the state. The text messages claim to be from NMDWS and ask for personal identification information regarding unemployment benefits. If you have received a text and clicked on the link, report it to: id.verify@state.nm.us.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 5 – July 8 – Online Galleries in the Original Las Vegas – Five galleries are open, and four more will be opening soon, all conveniently located in the Historic Old Town Plaza District. Three galleries have an online presence and you are encouraged to explore the art and consider a visit when it’s safe.

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

June 17 – 27 – Paranormal Cirque ’21 Tour – Paranormal Cirque is touring the U.S. and is visiting the Cottonwood Mall. It’s a new show with a fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret. Tickets must be purchased online.

June 18-19 – Badlands Drive-In presents: Iron Man & Kung Fu Panda – The Los Lunas Parks and Recreation Presents weekly movies at the Badlands Drive-In theater. Tickets must be purchased online, $15 per vehicle.

June 19 – Juneteenth Jazz Festival at the Branigan Cultural Center Virtual Event – Experience the power of jazz, history, and Black Movements with this celebration of Juneteenth and jazz.

June 19 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 19 – Celebrate Juneteenth Love and Happiness Get Down – Celebrate love and happiness with A Soul, Funk, Motown and Latin Get Down at the Santa Fe Historic Plaza.

June 19 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

June 19 – Las Cruces Juneteenth Celebration 2021 – Black Student Association, ASNMSU, and Black Programs at New Mexico State University invite you to educate, liberate, and commemorate at the NMSU Presley Askew Baseball Field.

June 19, 26 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Paws & Reflect with Dog Yoga. Both you and your pooch will benefit from practicing the mindfulness-based exercise together. Join the group every Saturday in June for Do-ga at the Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is a free event for you and your four-legged best friend. For more information about this free event visit cottonwoodmall.com.

Notices

🔶 Students and Recent Graduates Encouraged to Apply for Paid, Summer Internships with the State of New Mexico – From Engineering to Public Relations, the internship openings pay from $12.72 to $20.10, based on the education level of the intern. The internships will span the summer months and be complete when the student returns to school. Ricky Serna, Acting Director for the State Personnel Office, encourages students and prospective interns to apply.

🔶 Extension of emergency SNAP benefits will continue in June 2021 – New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of June as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards. SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on June 19, 2021.

🔶 Important information about business tax filing – Most businesses will begin to use new forms for filing Gross Receipts Taxes, Compensating Tax, Withholding and other business tax programs beginning with reports for the period ending June 30. Those filings are due by July 25. The Taxation and Revenue Department is redesigning what is now known as the Combined Reporting System, creating separate forms tailored to specific business tax programs. In order to implement the new system, the Department’s Taxpayer Access Point e-filing portal, including electronic payments, will be unavailable from 5 p.m. MST on June 30 through July 5, 2021.

🔶 Presbyterian updates visitor policy – Presbyterian Healthcare Services will now allow two visitors per patient in most inpatient and outpatient settings throughout Presbyterian. Visitors are still encouraged to stay with the patient and limit the number of times they enter and exit their facilities. Before entering, visitors must use the thermal temperature scanner to self-screen. If the thermal screening registers a temperature more than 99F, further screening by staff will be completed. Visitors are still required to wear a medical-grade mask, which will be provided if needed. For more information, visit phs.org.