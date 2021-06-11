What’s happening around New Mexico June 11 – June 17

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening June 11 – June 17 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 – Jesús Muñoz Flamenco: En Cabaret – Flamenco Works brings you a summer filled with live Flamenco performances and workshops to enjoy with family and friends. Featured artists include singer Jose Cortes, legendary guitarist Jose Valle “Chuscales” and protege Mathias Rodriguez, renowned dancer & choreographer Jesus Munoz and dancer, Amalyah Leader. “Jesus Munoz Flamenco” will be performing LIVE, outdoors at Casa Barelas in Barelas, Albuquerque. Seating is limited so make reservations in advance.

June 4 – 27 – ABQ Virtual Pridefest – ABQ Pride will have many virtual events to celebrate LGBTQI events in the month of June.

June 12 – Super STEM Saturday: Scavenger Hunt – New Mexico’s largest STEM celebration is back but reimagined for 2021. This year’s event will be a family-friendly scavenger hunt that will send teams across Albuquerque and online to complete clue-based challenges related to STEM in the community and the history of science, technology, engineering, and math in New Mexico. Participants will be eligible for prizes. To participate, download the Scavify app on your mobile device from the Apple or Google Play Store, and sign up by following the directions in the Scavify app.

June 12 – 2021 Pollination Celebration – Join the Open Space Visitor Center in celebrating pollinators. Tables will be set up for information gathering, learning opportunities, and hands-on crafts and activities. Learn about birds and trees at 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., edible and medicinal plants at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., flowers from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and bees at 11 a.m.

June 12 – Home Girls Mercado – Join El Chante: Casa de Cultura LLC, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at El Chante Casa de Cultura for the 2nd Homegirl Mercado at 804 Park Ave SW. Support local artists by buying a variety of different arts, crafts, clothing, earrings, etc. COVID-safety rules will be applied and everyone must wear a mask and keep their distance. Music by DJ La Ruda, Fry bread y mas sold by the Crespin family, and over 20 vendors will be present.

June 12 – Second Saturday – 111 Media Collective is hosting Second Saturday, a gathering of local artists and vendors on 4th St. between Gold and Central Ave from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 12 – “Through a Window” by Celebration Theatre Company – “Through a Window,” by Maury Evans, is a play produced by a new local LGBTQIA+ theatre group, Celebration Theatre Company. The play, one of the first live theatre plays in Albuquerque since the pandemic, deals with how two families thousands of miles apart collide. The event will be shown at NM Black Cat Cultural & Community Center at 3011 Monte Vista Blvd NE. The show can be seen live at the center or viewed ‘on-demand’ via their website.

June 12-19 – DataFest: ArtQuest – DataFest: Art Quest is a civic engagement event from the NM Foundation for Open Government and the City of Albuquerque designed to foster open government and build engagement around Albuquerque area public arts. It includes a set of presentations, workshops, and other activities across two weekends to inform the community about Open Government, Public Arts, and Civic Tech. Organizers have arranged for a variety of sessions and experiences to help improve capacity for developing civic tech solutions and increase local engagement with public arts. Registration is required to participate in the in-person activities.

June 13 – Guided Summer Hike – June 13- San Antonito, the moderate level at 8:30 a.m. A guided hike around one of the smaller, lesser-known properties in the east mountains. To register, email Kyle at kbality@cabq.gov or call 505-768-4205. Limited availability.

June 13 – 2nd Annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K – Ronald McDonald House Charites of New Mexico is excited to announce the 2nd Annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust. This distance-based fundraising event invites you and your family to exercise wherever and whenever you want from June 13 through June 20. All proceeds will benefit RMHC-NM and the families they serve.

June 14 – SURFACE: Emerging Artists of New Mexico – Harwood Art Center is pleased to present SURFACE: Emerging Artists of New Mexico. SURFACE is an annual juried exhibition, endowed awards, and professional development program presented by Harwood Art Center, to support the creative and professional growth of emerging artists and to expand their visibility and viability in the community; as of this year, the program has served 106 exceptionally talented, committed artists, including the 10 that were accepted for 2021. This year’s SURFACE exhibition in Harwood’s Hall Gallery features Thomas Bowers, Jordan Caldwell, Bridey Caramagno, Lauren Dana Smith, Harley Kirschner, Adrian Martin, Madison McClintock, Kate Overton Miller, H. E. Ramage, and Daisy Trudell-Mills.

June 14 – Free Community Vaccination Event – Presbyterian Health, City Councilor Klarissa Peña, the Albuquerque Police Department, and the West Central Community Development Group are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event this Sunday, June 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at 8020 Central SW, behind Defined Fitness. Registration is not required but to schedule, a specific time, call 505-923-2696 and use code LRABQ.

Notices

🔶 New Mexico History Museum reopens the Native American Artisans Portal Program – The New Mexico History Museum announced that the Native American Artisan Portal Program will reopen on Friday, June 11. The program has been closed since March 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All vendors will wear masks and will be separated. To adjust for the increased distance, vendors will be selling along Washington and Lincoln avenues. Pedestrian traffic under the portal will be one-way, from west to east. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask. The portal opens at 10 a.m. every day and closes at 3 p.m.

🔶 Evening Tours at the Zoo and Garden – The ABQ BioPark announced the return of evening tours at the Zoo and the Botanic Garden, resuming June 15. During these special small-group tours led by ABQ BioPark volunteers, attendees will learn about the nighttime behaviors of pollinators, night-blooming plants, zoo animals, and more. Zoo dates are June 22, July 13, and July 27. Garden dates are June 15, June 29, and July 20.

🔶 Bernalillo County Offering Free Rainwater Harvesting Online Training – Bernalillo County is offering a series of free webinars to the public on how to harvest rainwater for gardening needs and as a way to help reduce water use in Albuquerque. This three-part series can be viewed Monday for designing rainwater harvesting features, Tuesday for the installation of rainwater harvesting features, and Wednesday for care and maintenance of those features.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 5 – July 8 – Online Galleries in the Original Las Vegas – Five galleries are open, and four more will be opening soon, all conveniently located in the Historic Old Town Plaza District. Three galleries have an online presence and you are encouraged to explore the art and consider a visit when it’s safe.

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

June 11 – Badlands Drive-In presents: Iron Man – The Los Lunas Parks and Recreation Presents weekly movies at the Badlands Drive-In theater. Tickets must be purchased online, $15 per vehicle.

June 5, 12, 19, 26 – Do-ga: Yoga with Dogs – Paws & Reflect with Dog Yoga. Both you and your pooch will benefit from practicing the mindfulness-based exercise together. Join the group every Saturday in June for Do-ga at the Cottonwood Dog Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is a free event for you and your four-legged best friend. For more information about this free event visit cottonwoodmall.com.

June 12 – Torrance County Safety Fair – The Torrance County Farm and Livestock Bureau is hosting the Safety fair to highlight the importance of farm and ranch safety. Torrance County Farm & Livestock Bureau, in conjunction with the mayor’s office and Rick Lopez of the Estancia American Legion Post 22, will be hosting a safety fair with booths at the park in Estancia on the morning of Saturday, June 12. The day will kick off with a tractor parade beginning at 11 a.m.

June 12 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 12 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

June 12 – Vaccine Clinic – Meadow Lake Community Center – Ages 12 and older – Valencia Community Action Network and Presbyterian invite you to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Meadow Lake Community Center from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 505-923-2696 to pre-register.

June 12-13 – Indigenous Film Industry Workshop: From Process to Production – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and the Albuquerque Film Office are joining together to present a free virtual workshop for aspiring Native American filmmakers in New Mexico. Participants will be provided with resource information, action items, and professional contacts that can help launch, or advance, a career in the industry. The workshop will cover a variety of fields in the film industry and will be live-streamed to participants across the state.

June 17 – Walmart Hiring Event – Walmart is hiring up to 40 associates for order filler positions to support its Los Lunas grocery distribution center. The company is looking to fill the positions, to support its growing business, at a hiring event on June 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 670 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas.

June 17 – 27 – Paranormal Cirque ’21 Tour – Paranormal Cirque is touring the U.S. and is visiting the Cottonwood Mall. It’s a new show with a fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret. Tickets must be purchased online.

Notices

🔶 Free Child Care for Vaccination Appointments and Vaccination Recovery – Two of the largest child care providers in New Mexico will offer free child care to all parents and caregivers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or recovering from vaccination from now until July 4. KinderCare, with four locations in Albuquerque, and Learning Care Group, which operates 14 La Petite Academy locations in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Bernalillo, and Santa Fe, will offer free drop-in appointments to those who need child care support to get vaccinated or recover from vaccination side effects. The free child care initiative is part of a nationwide vaccine incentive program.

🔶 SFNF Issues Temporary Closure Order for Willow Creek – The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will implement a temporary closure order for the Willow Creek drainage on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District from June 14-18 and July 19-23, 2021, as part of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s conservation strategy to restore the native Rio Grande cutthroat trout to the Pecos River basin. The biggest threat to the Rio Grande cutthroat is the introduction of nonnative fish species, like brown trout, which compete with the native fish for food. NM Game and Fish will use a piscicide in Willow Creek to remove the nonnative fish as the first phase of a project to restore Rio Grande cutthroat trout to Willow Creek, adding 9 miles of stream to their current distribution.

🔶 June 15 Deadline Approaches for $200 Million Business Grant Program – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is reminding business owners that they have less than two weeks left in this application period to apply for $200 million in grants through the Local Economic Development Act Recovery Grants program, with each business eligible for a maximum of $100,000.

Businesses have until June 15, 2021, to apply. The grants process is not first-come, first-served, and unlike a loan, a grant does not have to be paid back.

🔶 Summer food programs for NM kids resume – Free meal programs for children and youth are resuming at more than 700 locations statewide this summer, the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care and Public Education departments announced. The two departments work together on summer feeding programs to make sure children and youth from 1 to 18 have access to nutritious meals from June through August. Summer feeding programs are available in almost every community and neighborhood across New Mexico. Each site has been mapped and listed at summerfoodnm.org.