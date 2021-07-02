What’s happening around New Mexico July 2 – July 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening July 2 – July 8 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 19 – July 3 – Empty the Shelter Pet Adoption – Animal Welfare Department is hosting an Empty the Shelter pet adoption drive. Animal Welfare will launch the event on Saturday, June 19, and it will run through Saturday, July 3, at the Eastside, Westside shelters and the Everyday Adoption Center. People will be able to meet the pets and talk to an adoption counselor to get assistance in finding the pet that will fit their family. On every adoption, you will receive one free nail trimming coupon from Groomingdales Pet Spa. During the event, Animal Welfare will waive the fee, while keeping all other adoption policies in place, including thorough match-making procedures and background checks. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, a microchip, required vaccinations, and one free initial vet visit.

July 2 – Rio Grande Art Association Summer Sale – Rio Grande Arts Association exhibits a summer sale at Casa Vieja Brewery, 4541 Corrales Road from July 2 through July 25. Thursday through Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the best of oil and acrylic painting. The opening reception is Friday, July 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 2 – Freedom Celebration – Join Calvary of Albuquerque for the Freedom Celebration. Limited chairs will be available only for the elderly and those with special needs. Please bring a blanket or folding chairs and sit with your household. Bags/backpacks are subject to inspection.

July 2 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians on the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

July 2 – FIRST FRIDAY ARTScrawl – Join many local galleries during the city-wide First Friday ArtsCrawl. For a full list of locations and galleries, visit the Facebook event page.

July 3 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC and Senior checks.

July 3 – Civic Plaza Watch Party – Join New Mexico United at Civic Plaza the community watches the game vs. El Paso. Red Light Cameras will kick off the event. Free sparklers during the magic minute. Free stickers for the first 500 attendees. Free games including corn hole, frozen t-shirt contest & more. Merch truck featuring the United 4th of July collection. Food trucks: Pop Pops Italian Ice, Cinnamon Cafe & Taco Zone. Admission is $10 and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

July 3-4 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

July 4 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

July 4 – Fireworks in the Metro – City of Albuquerque Parks & Recreation Department Presents FIREWORKS IN THE METRO at Balloon Fiesta Park. Gates open at 6 pm, fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. weather permitting. Advanced ticket sales only, no tickets will be sold at the event and costs $20 per car. Outside food is allowed and food vendors will be on-site. The city says no alcohol, glass, and outside fireworks are permitted.

Notices

🔶 City Closures for 4th of July Holiday – The city will observe the Independence Day holiday this year on Monday, July 5, with the actual holiday on Sunday, July 4. Most City services and offices will be closed on Monday. There will be regular trash and recycle pick-up on that day. Bus and Sun Van service will not be available on Sunday, July 4. For a complete listing of all city services available and not available on July 4 and 5, visit cabq.gov/holiday/news/independence-day-holiday.

🔶 Volunteers Needed for 2021 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships – Love to cycle? Want to give back to your community? Why not volunteer for the upcoming 2021 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships happening in August. The City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and the Albuquerque Sports Commission need volunteers from August 5 – 8 here in Albuquerque. Multiple shifts and volunteer jobs are available.

🔶 Westside Emergency Housing Center Seeking Donations of Toiletries – The Westside Emergency Housing Center is in need of toiletries and are asking for donations to help those in need. Items needed include travel-sized shampoo and conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors, and feminine hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the Westside Emergency Housing Center,

Around New Mexico

Events

June 5 – July 8 – Online Galleries in the Original Las Vegas – Five galleries are open, and four more will be opening soon, all located in the Historic Old Town Plaza District. Three galleries have an online presence and you are encouraged to explore the art and consider a visit when it’s safe.

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

July 2-4 – UFO Festival – Rain or shine the Roswell UFO Festival will go on. Due to wet weather this week, several events have moved locations. For the most up-to-date information reference the schedule of events.

July 3 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 3 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmers’ Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

July 3 – Badlands Drive In – Watch ‘White Chicks’ on Saturday, July 3 at 8:45 p.m. at the Los Lunas Badlands Drive-In theater. The cost is $15 per vehicle.

July 4 – Santa Fe 4th of July Celebration – Doors open at noon at the Santa Fe Place Mall and retailers will be open until 8 p.m. There will be activities, entertainment, food, giveaways and more. To close out the evening, there will be a fireworks display.

July 4 – Fourth of July at the Drive In – Enjoy fireworks at the Los Lunas Sports Complex to celebrate the 4th of July, with live music from Brandon Saiz and the Gershom Brothers.

Notices

🔶 McGee Park Parking Lot Open for Fireworks – San Juan County is again offering the north parking lot of McGee Park to people who wish to light fireworks in an area with minimal fire danger. The parking lot will be open in the evenings through July 10, and trash cans will be set out to dispose of waste.

🔶 Santa Fe Animal Shelter at Critical Capacity – all animals are now $50 to adopt – With the peak of summer and the warm weather, the shelter is prioritizing finding homes for all the adoptable animals. The $50 adoption special includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations, is going on at the shelter’s main campus only through July 31, 2021.