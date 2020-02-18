Local community centers work to keep seniors active, involved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to the National Council on Aging, senior citizens who participate in their local senior center have higher levels of health, social interaction, and life satisfaction. Local residents can participate in daily and weekly activities at five different senior centers strategically spread out across the county.

Raymond G. Sanchez Senior Center located inside Raymond G. Sanches Community Center located at 9800 Fourth Street NW, Albuquerque 87114

Paradise Hills Senior Center located inside Paradise Hill Community Center located at 5901 Paradise Boulevard NW, Albuquerque 87114

Rio Bravo Senior Center located at 3910 Isleta Boulevard SW, Albuquerque 87105

South Valley Multi-Purpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Road SW, Albuquerque 87105

Whispering Pines Senior Center located at #6 Lark Road, Tijeras 87059 (20 miles south on South 14, right on canary, left on Lark

Each location aims to serve as a gateway to the county’s aging population by connecting them with vital community services that can help them stay healthy and independent. Sites are open to seniors ages 50 and older and are generally open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch reservations are required by noon the day prior to meal attendance. Those 60 and older are eligible to receive free meals and those under get reduced pricing.

Recurring Senior Center Activities:

Walk with Ease : Walk with Ease aims to help participants manage arthritis pain while making new friends and getting back into the habit of healthy walking. This involved activity group will meet three days a week for 1 hour starting Monday, Feb. 17th. The Walk With Ease Program will take place from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center and at the Rio Bravo Senior Center from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Call (505) 246-1638 or email: walkconnectmanage@gmail.com for more information.

Live Music Fridays take place on a rotating schedule at four Bernalillo County senior centers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during lunch. Click here for location details.

Other upcoming programs include a field trip on February 21 to Belen’s Harvey House Museum and a Paint Night art program at Whispering Pines Senior Center in Tijeras on Friday, February 28. Call (505) 468-1639 or (505) 281-8003 for more information and to make reservations.

For more information on programs, free meals, and activities available at senior centers, visit Bernalillo County’s website.