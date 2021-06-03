Live music under the stars: Los Lunas drive-in concert series kicks off Saturday

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas Recreation department will be hosting local musicians and vendors for their summer concert series. Beginning Saturday, people can attend a live concert and movie at the Badlands Drive-In theater.

Guests can watch the live performances from the comfort of their car or can opt to bring lawn chairs outside their vehicle. Every month this summer, two local groups will perform at the drive-in theater which will be followed up by a movie.

This weekend, the bands Reviva and Right on, Kid will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Afterwards, guests can stay for the movie ‘Almost Famous’ and have the chance to purchase snacks from local vendors.

Recreation Supervisor Marcos Castillo said they even built a special stage next to the projector where the musicians can perform. “What we wanted to do was provide an event that was going to be able to happen regardless of the restrictions,” Castillo said.

All the bands and vendors are from New Mexico, something that was important for the department so they can support local, Castillo said. “It’s a night to celebrate live music, celebrate being out in public together again and enjoying things we’ve been accustomed to over the summer,” Castillo said.

On July 10, Tylor Brandon and Nathaniel Krantz will perform. On Aug. 7, Daniel Solis Band and El Gringo will take the stage. To round the series out, Red Light Cameras and Right On, Kid will perform on Sept. 11. Tickets can be purchased on the city’s website.