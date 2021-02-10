Life worth living: UNM professor aims to improve mental health during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico psychology professor is trying to promote positive psychology during the pandemic by releasing a free workbook to the community. He says positive psychology is much more than simply having a positive attitude, it’s about how to shift perspective and move from surviving to thriving.

Associate Professor Bruce Smith has been teaching positive psychology for the past 15 years at UNM. Smith also co-founded the Center for Applied Positive Psychology of New Mexico, a group of community leaders working to make the benefits of positive psychology as widely available as possible.

The workbook, Move from Surviving to Thriving: A Positive Psychology Workbook for Challenging Times, is a compilation of what he teaches in his Positive Psychology class with exercises for the participant to practice having a more positive mindset. “The science of positive psychology is a new emphasis that started about 20 years ago, and it’s been defined in the science of happiness and well-being, but also the science of what makes life worth living,” Smith said.

Positive psychology focuses on the positive sides of psychology, in start contrast to the practice of focusing on what affects people negatively. “I’ve seen it have such an impact on so many students at UNM,” Smith said. “It just seems like there’s so much of value there for so many people.”

An area of focus for Smith is resilience. He looks at what enables people to bounce back from stress, which is very applicable today in the age of COVID-19 isolation. “There’s this beautiful new idea in psychology called Post Traumatic Growth, which is a contrast to Post Traumatic Stress. People have finally started to think when something like this happens, we have the opportunity to think what we want to do with our lives and how we want to move forward,” Smith said.

Smith found that many people are more open to learn and grow in times of uncertainty, and hopes to make this resource available to people in order to strengthen the community. The new positive psychology workbook is free and available to download online. It contains 24 chapters, each focusing on a certain mental health topic and a corresponding educational video also recorded by Smith.