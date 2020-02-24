Kirtland Airmen work to improve ADA access at Albuquerque Farm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of volunteers from Kirtland Airforce Base spent their Friday morning working to improve wheelchair and walker access to the garden at local nonprofit, Mandy’s Farm. The improvements will help people with developmental disabilities enjoy all the benefits of working with their hands, experiencing nature, and socializing in a working environment, without the hazards of a non-ADA garden.

The group of roughly 30 volunteers arrived around noon on Friday, Feb. 21 and got to work clearing out the farm’s South Valley garden. They raked and pulled weeds, cleared compost, and tore down an old chicken coop to make room for more raised beds. The group hopes the partnership will continue as the farm works to lay stable ADA compliant ground covering, implement new planting beds, and actually begin the process of gardening this spring.

About Mandy’s Farm

Mandy’s Farm is a nonprofit organization that assists individuals with developmental disabilities in achieving their goals for living, learning, and working in the community. They provide therapy, residence assistance, job coaching, and opportunities for those with disabilities to enjoy life without restriction. To learn more about becoming a volunteer at Mandy’s Farm, click here.

About Kirtland Top 3

Kirtland Top 3, an organization for senior enlisted ranks in the United State’s Airforce, aims to foster relationships with the Albuquerque community and establish a spirit of camaraderie between soldiers and civilians. Often times, service members at Kirtland are far away from home, but volunteering in the community gives them a connection to their new city, helps them engage with other service members and gives them a sense of stability, worthiness, and the satisfaction of a job well done. Their volunteer work is also part of Kirtland’s mission to ensure service members fulfill the Whole Airmen Concept or the idea that Airmen, no matter their rank, should be well-rounded in the following three categories: leadership and job performance, significant self-improvement, and community involvement. Regardless of fulling that concept, volunteers we spoke with say it just feels good to give back to the community you’re a part of.

Service is important no matter what… but this situation in particular has been extremely rewarding. Matt Coburn, Master Sergeant, United States Air Force

To learn more about Kirtland Top 3, click here.