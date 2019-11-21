Jack Frost makes an appearance throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A chill in the air, cars dusted in snow, and puddles covering the Albuquerque area gave New Mexico residents their first taste of winter weather on Thursday.

Photo from viewer Pat Greenwell

While the foothills of Albuquerque may have only seen about an inch of snow, people say the first signs of winter have them looking forward to ski season, comfort food, and spending an evening by the fire.

“We’ll be making posole, and tamales, and green chile stew!” Catherine Sovereign, Albuquerque Resident

Weather in the Albuquerque is expected to clear up heading into the weekend, but you can keep an eye on the forecast here.

Photo from Echo Latter in Santa Fe

Calling all Cooks!

Do you have a favorite winter recipe you’d like to share with KRQE viewers? Email it to Haylee Knippel at haylee.knippel@krqe.com. Submissions will be shared under a special holiday recipe post under the KRQE Plus tab during the month of December.