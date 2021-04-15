In the Mix: Southern New Mexico DJ finding an audience for her own sound

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Marcy Angeles is a one-woman band hailing from La Union, near the border of Texas. Using traditional instruments like keyboards and bass, she creates what she calls less mainstream, electronic types of music and performs as a DJ.

Angeles, which is the stage name she uses to maintain her privacy, is a self-proclaimed music junkie, and said watching MTV music videos was her first introduction to music. She began training herself on DJ equipment and began working on her sound. “Pursuing music just felt like the most logical thing. I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to do it.’ If you want to do something, just do it. The worst that could happen is that you’re not good at it but what does that even mean? There’s an audience for every sound and as long as you’re doing what makes you happy, that’s all that matters,” Angeles said.

Music has become therapy for her. She also says it helps her cope with her invisible disabilities. “I have medically diagnosed complex PTSD, among a few other non-visible disabilities. Music I noticed that when it comes to dealing with trauma and living with trauma, it is the one thing that’s helped me the most. I just had to start doing it all the time,” Angeles said.

Much of her music centers around her experience as a Native American, transgender woman, or as she prefers to say, two-spirit. “Two-spirit is a blanket term for the LGBTQ2S among American Indian tribes. Two-Spirit could mean anyone from the LGBTQ2S. Since the beginning of time we played vital roles in our tribal communities as medicine people & healers,” Angeles said.

She has a different genre for every mood she is in. Angeles considers her sound industrial, which is a genre infusion of rock and electronic music, noise rock which is experimental sounds, shoegaze which is a subgenre of indie and alternative rock and electronic experimental music.

Angeles said it can be very difficult finding gigs but always made it a priority to bring visibility to all the different communities that she comes from. “I make it a point to be honest that I am trans and two-spirit, that I’m Apache and that I have mental health diagnoses because I want to normalize that we’re real people. I want to see other people in the different communities that I come from see that. With the trauma as hard as it can be, there is a chance that you can make something out of yourself,” Angeles said.

Angeles found a space for herself and her music in a more virtual setting. Angeles continues participating in events advocating for and supporting national and local Indigenous LGBTQ+ groups. “I’d love if there was a space here in New Mexico where people like me or people from similar backgrounds can inhabit electronic music space freely again,” Angeles said.