In the Mix: New exhibit shines a light on ‘a river in danger’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the University of New Mexico’s Art Museum is dedicated to telling the story of the Rio Grande River. There Must Be Other Names For The River is a composition for singers who represent river flow data at six points along the Rio Grande. Marisa Demarco, Dylan McLaughlin and Jessica Zeglin took this data and turned it into a score. “It’s a representation about that data and a set of instructions for the musicians to interpret that. There’s some parameters and guidelines for how to respond to this visual score. Then we ask them to improvise a potential future for the river out a few thousand years,” Demarco said.

The project grew from a class all three were in at the University of New Mexico. The trio was inspired by the history that surrounds the Rio Grande, as well as the major changes it’s currently going through due to climate change. “This piece has always been an intentionally public-facing work in the sense that we’re trying very clearly to shine a light on something, to bring these issues and concerns of the river being in danger and what that means for everyone and all these ecosystems. We want this to be a public conversation,” Demarco said.

The exhibition features a web-based sound installation and virtual community space titled “Tributaries,” where viewers can contribute their voice to the project. “We hope it will still be a space to pause and listen and reflect on their relationships with this entity,” Zeglin said.

A previous iteration of this project was performed at the museum in 2019. They were eventually asked to create a physical installation of the piece at the museum. Originally, singers would stand in the shape of the river and would perform 50 year’s worth of data. When the pandemic hit, the artists had to shift gears and figure out a way for this exhibit to happen virtually.

The Art Museum’s solution was to create an online exhibit. Arif Khan, Director of the UNM Art Museum, said they used the funds designated for an in-person exhibition and instead used them on hiring a web designer to work with the artists to create a virtual, immersive experience. “We always try to look for projects that can engage multiple areas of the university. This project connects ecology, art, journalism and science,” Khan said.

Because of the numerous obstacles, the group has gone through in order to make this exhibit a reality, McLaughlin sees the overall experience as a practice in growth. “The considerations here have always constantly grown. Every single day we’re always checking in together and monitoring how we’re doing what. That’s the core element to improvisational spaces, which is what this project is really all about,” McLaughlin said.

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. on Zoom, the artists will be joined by Arif Khan and Traci Quinn, former Curator of Education & Public Programs, to discuss the development, goals and artistic process of There Must Be Other Names For The River. For more information and to register for this free program, please visit artmuseum.unm.edu/events.