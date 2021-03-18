In the Mix: How cumbia and salsa music saved a local musician

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music has been a lifeline for Micky Cruz. The self-taught musician had to learn how to play guitar and sing during his childhood in order to survive.

Born in Nicaragua, Cruz came to the United States when he was about 13-years-old. He started singing on trains, city busses, or anywhere he could perform cumbia and salsa music. Cruz also started recording music and playing concerts “Music has been a survival tactic because since I was a kid, I started singing and I noticed I was able to get money for it and food for it. If there was no money at least people would feed me, so that’s one of the reasons I stuck with it. I noticed that people did enjoy it and I pretty much stayed doing the same thing,” Cruz said.

Eventually, Cruz did some research and decided to come to Albuquerque. “I pretty much fell in love with the city and the culture. I was tired of always taking the train here back and forth so one day I just got off the train and stayed in the city,” Cruz said.

The first things Cruz said he started playing on were buckets. However, he quickly realized it would be too difficult to sing and bang on the bucket. “I got into music because I was hungry. I’m an orphan and I grew up on the streets since I was 7 years old. I noticed that other kids were singing for spare change and I figured that was a good way for me to get some money and buy some food,” Cruz said.

While this has been a difficult year for artists and performers, one silver-lining for Cruz is getting to spend more time with his daughter doing the thing he loves–playing music. “We practiced a lot and now she’s pretty much part of the band,” Cruz said. “She already knew how to play the bass, now we sing together and she plays keys. She also figured out how to program the percussion sound while we play, so she is the band,” Cruz said.

Before COVID-19, Cruz and his team were on the casino-circuit, performing all across the southwest. When performances abruptly stopped, Cruz was one of many musicians who lost their source of income during COVID-19. He was also one of the artists who received assistance from the New Mexico Musician’s Relief Fund, which is just one of many instances he’s said has shown him how supportive the community is.

Cruz said even before the pandemic, he would always try to attend shows by local artists and they would do the same for him. “The outpouring of support that we got from the community itself and our circle of friends that were there to listen to us and send us donations, we were able to stay alive because we really haven’t been able to work all this time,” Cruz said.