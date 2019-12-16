Immersive gaming venue aims to engage local kids in STEM

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – A larger than life Albuquerque venue is pairing the worlds of science and math, with music, art, and entertainment.

This past summer, Electric Playhouse started construction in the old Staples building off Coors and I-40. The modern-day arcade focuses on exposing kids to STEM education through play.

“It lets people come in and play and engage with technology as opposed to it just being something on their phone.” John-Mark Collins, Electric Playhouse Founder & CEO

Since then they’ve teamed up with California shoe and clothing company, Super Heroic, in their mission to level the playing field for young women in STEM careers. The founders of each company say the space is meant to entertain, but also to contextualize science and technology careers for kids.

Entrance to playrooms at Electric Playhouse

Electric Playhouse features several rooms with interactive play for all ages, from games for kids, to dinner tables that take you to a new world and react to your movement. Some rooms even feature screens for viewing parties that are longer than a semi-truck.

The entertainment venue is a space that’s truly unique to Albuquerque, and founders say picking the Duke City as their home base, was a no-brainer. They say they’ve received mountains of support from Spaceport America, the Film Office, and the Governor.

“To have this right here in this community it gives them a chance to be part of that global conversation around technology, because we can’t afford to have a generation of kids who don’t have access to this.” Jason Mayden, Super Heroic CEO & Co-Founder

Electric Playhouse CEO John-Mark Collins hopes the venue can show local kids that there is no limit to what they can become, while giving families something new and exciting to experience together, without being on their phones. He also hopes the space will inspire kids from all backgrounds to become the next generation of engineers, scientists, artists, and astronauts.

The venue will also offer live music, a full bar and restaurant menu, and a slew of adult-only events. This year they will have an adult-only Neon New Year’s Eve party. Also, they will have a family-friendly Superbowl viewing party on their 52-foot-by-19.