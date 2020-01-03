How to visit National Parks for free in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National parks have long been touted as one of America’s best ideas. Everyday, more than 400 parks are available for travelers to choose from, creating unique adventures all over the U.S.
Fee-free days offer families the opportunity to make new memories, without breaking the bank, but they only happen a few times out of the year. Here’s when you can experience protected natural beauty in your backyard, for free.
Fee-free days in 2020
January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Commemorated on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Day is also a day of service when hundreds of volunteers participate in service projects at parks across the country.
April 18: First day of National Park Week
Each April, during National Park Week, the NPS teams up with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to celebrate America’s treasures. National Park Week is a time to explore, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find a park near you.
August 25: National Park Service Birthday
The National Park Service is turning 104-years-old this year! To celebrate, park fees will be free. President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act into law on August 25, 1916.
September 26: National Public Lands Day
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It’s held on the fourth Saturday in September, and has been happening since 1994. The holiday celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, aims to inspire environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.
November 11: Veterans Day
Many national parks have direct connections to the American military. Dozens of battlefields, military parks, and historic sites commemorate the service of American veterans. To pay tribute to our soldiers, Veterans Day is fee-free at national parks across the nation.
Designated National Parks in New Mexico
To explore other protected areas like national monuments, trails and more in New Mexico, click here. To find events near you, volunteer opportunities and more, click here.
The NPS reminds travelers that the entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.