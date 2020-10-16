Veterans Voices

Local nonprofits gather donations for homeless veterans

Community Reports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Throughout the month of October, the Veteran’s Integration Center and Albuquerque Involved, is holding a donation drive for veterans.

This year because of social distancing regulations, VIC staff will be deployed throughout Albuquerque to conduct a day of service that will take place on Friday, October 23. The VIC will deploy several mobile outreach teams to provide critically needed items including food, socks, and cold weather gear as we prepare for the winter months. Additionally, emergency housing will be immediately provided to any veteran willing to accept services by the VIC or other service providers.

CEO Bobby Ehrig said though plans changed rapidly for the event due to the pandemic, they wanted to make sure something took its place. “We did not want to let this go by, the homelessness doesn’t stop for COVID,” Ehrig said. “We wanted to make sure those folks knew about the resources we offer.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Albuquerque Involved office or the Veteran’s Integration Center until Oct. 20. They are asking for items such as small toiletry items, backpacks, sleeping bags, blankets, cold weather gear and bottled water.

Financial contributions can be made directly to the VIC or by using their secure online server.

