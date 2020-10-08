Hispanic Cultural Center finds new ways to celebrate 20th anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While it’s not the celebration circumstances they were hoping for, the staff at the National Hispanic Cultural Center is still finding ways to commemorate the center’s 20th anniversary.

Executive Director Josefa González Mariscal said that they are still finding ways to celebrate 20 years. The majority of the staff works from home, which she said makes it difficult to celebrate when they’re not supposed to gather in large groups.

“The plans have really shifted,” González Mariscal said. “But we have really adapted to the new reality.”

Like many other organizations, all of their events have moved online. From virtual reading discussions with local poets, virtual writing events for Hispanic writers, to hosting drive-in movie screenings that highlight Hispanic stories, the center hasn’t let the pandemic hinder their celebration.

Looking to the future, González Mariscal said they hope to have the largest bilingual children’s library in the nation.

The institution opened its doors in October 2000 and has since featured over 20 art exhibitions and 400 programs in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Programs have featured local, national and international artists, scholars and entertainers.

“Here, you learn something. Children have been out of school, and coming here is a great way for them to learn about their heritage and identity,” González Mariscal said. “That’s how people can help us celebrate, by visiting and learning more about their roots.”

Their Visual Arts Museum is now open for visitation on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon are reserved for higher-risk populations.

Tickets can be purchased online through their website. A limited number of tickets can be purchased each day.

$6 for Adults (17+)

$5 for NM Residents (17+)

Half Price for K-12 NM Educators and Administrators

Free for Youth (16 and under), NHCC Foundation Members, Foster Parents and Children in the Custody of Foster Parents

Free for NM Resident Seniors (60+) on Wednesdays

Free for US Active Duty Military Personnel between Memorial Day and Labor Day

Free for NM Residents on the first Sunday of each month

The center also has released a set of COVID-19 guidelines for guests to follow when they visit.