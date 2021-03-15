Hidden gems: A look at Albuquerque’s ‘enchanted foods’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sopapilla Productions has set out to highlight some of Albuquerque’s best cuisine and stories on their new show, ‘Enchanted Foods of ABQ’. The project is part of One Albuquerque’s Virtual Visionaries which will stream on the City’s Public Access channels, social media and other digital platforms.

Sopapilla Productions was founded by Felicia Masias and Keith Allen in Albuquerque. They recently began production on the series and said they wanted to showcase the well-known restaurants and the hidden gems of the city. “People love the food here. People love the food everywhere you go but there’s just something so comforting about New Mexican food,” Masias said.

The couple moved to New Mexico six months ago from Los Angeles. Masias is originally from here, but this is Allen’s first time living in New Mexico. Since they both have a background in the restaurant industry, they were struck with how difficult COVID-19 has been for the small business owners in the community. “This project, the mission behind it, is trying to encourage people to shop local and hopefully kickstart the economy,” Allen said. “We just wanted to help out the local community and feel like we belong.”

Masias said that since Albuquerque is known for New Mexican food, they wanted to highlight various different foods and food options. They’ll film the chefs preparing the food and talk with them about the history behind the food that they make and the owner’s personal story of how they got there.

Something that has stuck with the duo is how unique the food industry is here in New Mexico compared to other places they’ve worked like New York and Los Angeles. “We’ve never seen anything like this, where it’s just this bond here that everyone seems to have, not only in Albuquerque but also these little restaurant businesses and as we’re seeing in the film industry. It’s just really nice,” Masias said.

The restaurant lineup for the show consists of 12 local restaurants. The series will begin air in April as one 60-minute episode but will be split up and released separately by each restaurant on their Facebook page.