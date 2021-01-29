‘Helping students be successful’: Emergency loans available for UNM students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Approximately 70% of the students attending the University of New Mexico who dropout cite money difficulties, according to the Nusenda Foundation. This why the foundation partnered with the university to provide small emergency loans. The Powering Success program repurposed existing funds dedicated to supporting retention and graduation rates to create $250 to $2,500 loans for students in need who don’t have access to mainstream financial services or safety nets.

The program is a collaborative effort between the UNM Financial Aid office, the Nusenda Foundation and the Center for Financial Capability (CFC). Greg Golden is the Assistant Dean of Students and is the advisor for the center, which is powered by the Nusenda Credit Union. The CFC serves as the intermediary between the students and the agencies involved with the Powering Success program.

Golden said they try to provide financial relief to the students. “Powering Success, or Stay at UNM as we refer to it sometimes at UNM, is a program designed to help students be successful in school. We know that financial challenges are a huge part of what sometimes prevents students from staying in school, completing school, etc. We provide ongoing support,” Golden said.

The students who qualify for the loan are those who have worked with financial aid and have exhausted all other options. “This is a last-ditch effort. It can’t be used to pay back UNM, because that’s not the focus. We want this to help students be secure in their living environment or transportation or things like the essentials for being a person,” Golden said.

In addition to financial help, the program also stipulates that students who take out a loan through the program complete four financial literacy courses, where they work one-on-one with certified student peer coaches. Jacob Silva, director of the CFC and certified student peer coach, said they work with the individual student and go over their financial situation to customize a plan that will work for them.

The first consultation is where they figure out what exactly the student needs from the rest of the training, whether it helps with budgeting, investing, understanding credit or anything else involving personal finances. “When it comes to the Powering Success program, that program is to keep students in school. It can be the difference between finishing your last semester or not graduating,” Silva said.

Silva said he hopes students coming in for help find it less intimidating because the student employees are also their peers. One-one-one peer coaching is available virtually through their website, where students can register for the help they’d like to receive.

Another aspect of the program that makes it so unique, is that it allows for the opportunity to have partial forgiveness at the end of each semester. Ultimately, if the student is able to graduate the entire balance of the loan is forgiven. “It’s a loan with benefits, it’s a loan with options, it’s a loan with great flexibility, because the entire purpose is to try to keep people in school,” Golden said.