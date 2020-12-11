Group aims to create a safety net for New Mexico musicians in crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame has launched the Musicians in Crisis Fund, which aims to assist local musicians who have been left without a source of income due to the pandemic. Mike Padilla was inducted into the hall of fame in 2019 and is now in the process of taking over to be the president of the organization.

Padilla owns Lesmen’s Pro Audio, Lighting, & Video in Albuquerque and is the one who steered the organization in the direction of building the fund. “If musicians are not working, or a pandemic happens, they’re out of a job. That happens in a lot of situations, where the musicians are the bread-winners of the family and they can’t really afford to pay their rent, pay their utilities or whatever they need to,” Padilla said.

The New Mexico Hall of Fame held its annual awards show virtually this year, which highlights the lifetime achievements of the honorees through presentations and performances. The extra money raised during that event went towards the Musicians in Crisis Fund.

While Padilla had hoped for the option to hold an in-person event to benefit the fund, he is considering other virtual events to help raise money for the cause. Padilla said when a musician comes to the board asking for financial help and could prove that performing or creating music was their sole source of income, the board will look at how much money they have in the fund and decide how much they can afford to assist.

Though the fund is just getting started, Padilla said if a musician comes to him and the foundation board members needing help, they will do everything in their power to help in any way they can. Padilla said fundraising is tricky right now because he acknowledges it’s been difficult for everyone. “We don’t want anyone to feel pressured, a lot of people are hurting. Whenever you’re ready, we’ll take it,” Padilla said.

The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is a 501c3 non-profit organization that was established in 2003 to recognize the contributions of those who have had a significant impact on the development of New Mexico music. To learn more or donate, visit their website.

