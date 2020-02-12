Forgot Valentine’s Day? Check out fun Valentine’s events around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valentine’s Day is almost here, but planning the perfect night out for you and your sweetie can be stressful. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of alternative valentine ideas just in case cupid’s arrow missed your calendar this year.
Alternative Date Night Ideas on February 14th
- New Mexico Burlesque Night at the Kimo: This 21 and over event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. Watch live music and dance performances without breaking the bank! Tickets start at $15.
- A Night on the Ice at Outpost Ice Arena: Take your ideal date to watch the New Mexico Ice Wolves duke it out against the Odessa Jackalopes, and get the Sweetheart Special at the Center Ice Grill where fans can buy one personal size pizza and get a second one free. Tickets range from $7.50 – $25.
- Steampunk Valentine’s Carnival and Ball at the Holiday Dance Studio: This Victorian romance-themed event includes showcase performances, a group dance lesson, dinner, delectable hors d’oeuvres and a chocolate fountain surrounded by delightful treats. Tickets start at $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
- That’s A Moray at the Albuquerque BioPark: This special adults-only dinner and tour at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium includes admission, a three-course meal and a guided tour of the aquarium discussing the romantic rituals of aquatic animals. Tickets start at $75.
- The Dinner Detective Show at the Albuquerque Marriot: Solve a hilarious crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it! Tickets start at $54.
- Criss Angel at Route 66 Casino Hotel: Treat your sweetheart to an evening of magic featuring Criss and some of his amazing friends with a show that aims to blow your mind. Tickets start at $45.
- Roaring 20’s Valentine Night at the Natural History Museum: Dance with your favorite flapper in the museum atrium with the roaring animatronic Bisti Beast. Cash bar provided by Left Turn Distillery. Tickets start at $20.
- Valentine Paint Night at Routes: Join Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals and New Mexico Paint Party for a fun and unique couple’s event where you each get to take home your own work of art! The event includes a beverage of your choice, Valentine-themed sweets, and snacks, painting supplies and instructions. Tickets cost $25.
Local Restaurant Deals on February 14th
- Santiago’s at the Tram: Sweetheart Dinner for Two. $75 a couple gets you and your sweetie a three-course meal, a glass of champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries. Make your reservations now by calling 505-856-6692.
- Valentine Dinner at Embassy Suites: This True Love Dinner Package starts at $80 per Couple and includes live strolling smooth jazz guitarist and a three-course-meal. Make your reservations now by calling (505) 353-5364
- Beer and Donut Pairing at Boxing Bear Brewing: Boxing Bear Brewing Co. and Rebel Donuts are paring up for from noon to 8 p.m. this Valentine’s Day. Get a $25 flight that includes five 4 oz. beers and 5 mini-donuts.
- Wine and Cheese or Dessert Pairing at Gruet: Choose a delectable dessert pairing or a gourmet cheese pairing. Couples will be greeted with their pairings and a red rose to take home. Tickets are $25 a person.
- Valentine Dinner at Santa Ana Star Casino: An intimate four-course menu awaits you during a special Valentine’s Day Dinner at Sadie’s at The Star. Los Amigos will provide live entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. Make your reservations now by calling (505) 771-7140.
- Valentine Dinner at Tucanos: Celebrate your love with Tucanos Valentine’s Special Offer with your date — Brazilian Style. You’ll win their heart with a Valentine’s you will both savor. $31.95 per person gets you a romantic dinner with a rose to end the evening. Make your reservations now by calling (505) 246-9900.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Plans
- Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at Isleta Resort and Casino: Doors open at 5:30 for live entertainment by the Tylor Brandon Band, starting at 9:30. Enjoy drink specials all night long!
- Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at The Salt Yard: Don’t have a date this Valentine’s Day? The Salt Yard wants you to party with them! The evening will include live DJs and drink specials!