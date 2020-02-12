Forgot Valentine’s Day? Check out fun Valentine’s events around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Fractal Foundation is working to build interest in math, science, and art in local schools. The nonprofit uses the beauty of fractals or geometric patterns found in nature and in mathematics as well as a dose of friendly competition called The Albuquerque Fractal Challenge to accomplish its mission. Volunteers go into schools all across Albuquerque to teach kids ages seven and up how to use free software to create their very own fractal.

This year more than 300 students participated. Eight winners including Bosque School sixth-grader, Lauren Lester were selected. Their artwork will be displayed on a giant scale at local schools, on sides of buildings, and even at special venues like Electric Playhouse.