Las Cruces Museum of Art celebrates month of love in unique way

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Museum of Art is hosting several virtual programs throughout the month of February to celebrate For the Love of Art Month. The programs are free, open to the public, and will take place over Zoom.

Museum Curator of Education Bryan Lee said they took inspiration to celebrate the event from a local art group that created the event in 1998. It wasn’t until 2018 when the city of Las Cruces officially dedicated February as For the Love of Art Month.

Lee said each week in February will feature a virtual event relating to art with some local artists as well as national artists. “We’re just hoping people find something new to learn and experience, whether it be a lecture on a new topic, or checking out our gallery virtually and being able to listen to some of the artists who put a show together, or doing a behind the scenes look at our collections,” Lee said.

The virtual program held on Feb. 17 will be about the permanent collections of the Las Cruces Museum System. The staff has been working on a grant-funded project to digitize the entire fine art collection. Museum Manager Sarah Thomson said they started the project in August of 2020 and have 400 items to photograph and put online.

(These items and many more available to view as part of the museum’s fine arts collection)

Many of the pieces are from local regional artists with a few from various parts of the country. Thomson’s hope is that by putting the collection online, it opens doors for accessibility for researchers and the community. “For me, it’s really exciting because what I want for the future of our collection is to become a resource for the community. I want researchers, maybe at NMSU or UNM, to be able to use the collection for research,” Thomson said.

Ultimately, she wants to share the collection with whoever has an interest in it. “I think some people have this idea of museums as a place where treasures are hidden away. I like to see the collection as more of an opportunity for the public, it’s a resource that we’re caring for the public. I want the public to be able to use it and see it and understand what kinds of things we have,” Thomson said.

The calendar of events is available on the Las Cruces Museums website, along with the portal to view the digitized fine arts collection.