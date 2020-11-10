Equine therapy program offers scholarships for adults with autism

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The only one of its kind in New Mexico, Wilderwood Equine Therapy and Rescue provides resources for adults on the autism spectrum. However, due to the pandemic, the organization had to rearrange its pilot program.

Owners Rebecca and Mark Evanko began their Wilderwood journey in December of 2018 when the couple decided to form a nonprofit organization aimed at coming alongside autistic adults and helping them build a self-sufficient life.

Rebecca was exposed to horses at a young age, and she realized a special bond between her and horses that she was unable to explain until she was diagnosed with autism as an adult. “I made the realization that autistic people are a lot like horses. We can flee from that which we don’t understand, we often just seek to be with our own kind,” Rebecca said. “We can be flighty but once we’ve been given the time to trust and accept you into our world, we can be super dependable.”

Rebecca has her Ph.D. in cognitive linguistics, while her husband is an osteopathic family physician. She noted that her generation, often called “the lost generation” because so many people born between the 1950s and 1980s with autism haven’t been diagnosed, prefer certain terms when referencing their autism. “The vast majority of us want to be called ‘autistics.’ Autism is not something terrible to be cured; it’s part of our identity,” Rebecca said.

Their pilot program was supposed to launch in January of this year but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had to push back their program launch date. They just recently finished that pilot program, where they took suggestions and critiques from autistic adults who went through the program to make it a more polished finished product.

The nine-month curriculum is comprised of 64 instructional hours that assist with building communication skills, executive functioning skills, such as paying attention, organizing and planning, self-esteem and identity and career development.

One of their program pilot participants, Misty McCollough said she deeply appreciated the sense of community with like-minded people the program created. “Autistic adults, I’m sure there’s a lot of us out there but you never know who is until you get us all in a room together and realize we have a lot of similarities,” McCollough said.

Similar to Rebecca, McCollough said she felt a special connection with the horses, specifically the rescue horse Odie. She often wore a watch that told her her stress levels were on the higher end, but when she was with the horses she felt completely at ease.

“My time with the horses, how it felt to pet them and feed them and take care of them, will stick with me forever, especially when things get stressful I just think back to my time with them,” McCollough said. “It’s definitely a unique program because it’s made by someone with autism, for people with autism.”

Applications are now open and the organization was recently awarded the Latham Grant, which focuses on promoting human education through animal-assisted activities. The grant will pay for the tuition for one student. The organization is also looking for volunteers who would like to mentor the participants of their program, with training provided.

