Education, gun control, and cannabis: Legislators discuss hot button issues in 2020

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a busy day at the roundhouse Tuesday as lawmakers began the 2020 legislative session. Over the next few weeks legislators will work to iron out next year’s budget, while balancing the needs and wants of their constituents.

Overview

KRQE News 13 sat down with members of both parties to learn their stance on some of the hot button issues up for debate. Videos below explain views across party lines on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s overall budget and bills coming up on education, the legalization of recreational marijuana, and gun control.

Education

Party lines are split over the Gov. Lujan Grisham’s proposal to increase the budget for Early Childhood Education, but neither party is sold on her plan for free college tuition.

Gun Control

The Governor plans to implement stronger gun control laws. Democrats say that something needs to be done to curb gun violence and that they’re looking forward to the upcoming debates. While Republicans say the laws are too broad and unfairly target traditional New Mexican values.

Legalization of Recreational Marijuana

A renewed push to legalize recreational marijuana was announced by the Governor Tuesday. Democrats say a study throughout the summer and fall leaves the proposed bill balanced. Republicans say the bill shouldn’t be on the table at all during the 30-day session.

