Craving movie theater popcorn? Where to get in New Mexico

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Mitchel Theaters Starlight Cinema in Los Lunas has found a way to let customers bring home movie theater popcorn while still abiding by the public health orders–by selling curbside concessions. During their curbside event, cars can pull into the parking lot near the entrance of the theater, and a staff member will come up to the passenger’s window to take their order and payment. The theater offers bags of popcorn and Icees to purchase on select days, once every other week.

Theater manager Gary Jacobson said they took inspiration from other theaters around the country, though initially, it was a gamble. “We heard mixed things on it. Some places had success and some didn’t,” Jacobson said. “We decided to go for it and were pleasantly surprised and I have to attribute that to the community.”

The bi-weekly curbside event began the last weekend in May. The theater had been closed to the public since March per public health orders, but Jacobson waited until restaurants could operate at 25% capacity to start it up. “The first time we held this, the line was out to the street. A lot more people love movie theater popcorn than I thought,” Jacobson said with a chuckle. “It also lets us give our staff some hours to work and help out there when we can.”

The theater has had many customers drive from various locations in Albuquerque for some fresh movie theater popcorn since every other theater in the area is closed. Overall the events are successful and bring businesses the theater would’ve otherwise not had, Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the staff, including himself, enjoys reconnecting with the customers they used to see often. “I like going out there and talking to the people. So many of them come just to support us and that really means a lot to us,” Jacobson said. “We’re even meeting people we’ve never seen before the pandemic so that’s great too.”

Throughout the month of December, they’ll do curbside concessions every week in the hopes of providing some holiday treats to take home or give as gifts. For more information on their next curbside event, visit their Facebook page.

