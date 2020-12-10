COVID-19 safe holiday events in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Looking for a way to celebrate the holidays safely? Here’s a list of holiday events happening around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

December 12 – Home for the Holidays virtual show – The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus is proud to present their Home for the Holidays free virtual concert. It’s a collection of favorites from holiday concerts over the past ten years that has been re-created through the magic of video. The virtual concert is on Dec. 12 at 7: 30 p.m. Registration is required for free tickets. For more information or to register for the virtual concert, visit nmgmc.org.

December 12, 16 – Mrs. Claus Storytelling Online Visit – Mrs. Claus will make your 2020 Christmas fun and joyful with storytelling, magic, sing-a-longs, and more. All events are held online on Zoom and it is only $75 inclusive. You will also receive a fun Letter to Santa activity and a coloring sheet.

December 18 – Grant Community Luminaria Light Up – The Grant Middle School community will decorate the front of their campus with luminarias so families can drive by and experience the joy of the season. There will also be a donation box for families to drop off supplies for Albuquerque Animal Welfare in support of the donation event, Operation Silent Night. We will be collecting cat and dog food, blankets, towels, cat and dog toys and anything else pet related.

December 18-20 – The Twelve Dates of Christmas – The Adobe Theatre presents the Twelve Dates of Christmas, a virtual event that will be streamed. The Twelve Dates of Christmas, written by Ginna Hoben, is a one-woman show performed by Merritt C. Glover, directed by Lorri Layle Oliver. To purchase tickets, visit the Adobe Theatre website.

December 19 – A Very Merry Community Christmas – Albuquerque Little Theatre Presents, A Very Merry Community Christmas: A Holiday Variety Showcase. Many of the performances were filmed pre-COVID, so there are moments where it looks like restrictions are not being observed, this is not the case. Stream from the comfort and safety of your home starting Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 PM or Sunday, December 20 at 2 PM. After opening dates, the holiday program will be on demand through January. Tickets range from $12 for single views and $30 for the group rate. For more information contact Albuquerque Little Theatre at 505-242-4750.

December 19 – Artrageous: A Very Colourful Christmas – Artrageous dazzles you with a 45-minute spin on holiday traditions as this talented troupe creates a magical winter wonderland through visual art and powerful vocal performances. Embark on a Christmas journey full of color and wonder with this free, family-friendly virtual event! Claim your free ticket today.

December 1 – December 24 – Photos with Santa at Coronado Center – From now until Dec. 24, you can schedule a reserved time to take a photos with Santa at the Upper Level Sephora Court. Reservation times run from Mondays – Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve times available are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children and Santa are required to wear masks, even in photos. A virtual Santa experience is also being offered.

All month long – River of Lights & Shop and Glow – Teaming with the BioPark’s River of Lights, the events’ festive lights will decorate Central Ave along Nob Hill for shoppers to enjoy and explore 14 new unique art installations. There will be free parking with a two-hour limit in Nob Hill, Old Town, and Downtown for the month of December. The Mayor encourages residents to support local businesses, dress warm, and wear a mask. The displays will be lit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night through the rest of the year.

December 1 – January 3 – Lights of Enchantment – The Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays. The event is a chance for families to get out of the house and enjoy a light show. The event is COVID safe with everyone staying in their cars and tickets must be bought in advance. Tickets cost $49.95 but there are discount codes. Additionally, $5 from every ticket will be donated to charities or a group. Tickets are available online.

New Mexico

December 11-12 – Sandia View drive thru production – Sandia View Academy in Corrales is bringing Christmas to the community on December 11 and 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a production portraying the city of Bethlehem the night of Jesus’ birth. The drive-thru performance will feature a bustling marketplace, traveling wise men, shepherds in the field, and a live nativity scene. This will be a great night out for the family and community to come together while staying separate and staying safe. They will be adhering to Covid safe practices for drive-thru events as outlined by the state.

December 12 – Los Lunas Holiday Light Cruise – Valencia Car Culture is hosting a cruise Saturday, Dec. 12. They are going to meet at the movie theater in Los Lunas at 4:15 p.m. and leave at 5:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars. They are also working on a way to help out the community with a toy drive. More information will be announced as the event gets closer. They are asking for an unwrapped toy or a 10 dollar donation. They request participants follow CDC guidelines.

December 12 – Village of Loving Christmas Light Parade – The parade will start Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Loving High School around 6 p.m. and travel up Seventh Street, past city hall before ending at Guevara Park. The village said they are inviting people in the outskirts of town and surrounding areas to come and enjoy the parade but only ask that they stay in their cars and turn off their lights.

December 19 – Belen Drive Thru Light Show – The Belen Community Center is hosting a drive-thru light show down Becker Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 19. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their cars to spread some holiday cheer!

December 19 – Los Lunas Holiday Drive Thru – Join the village of Los Lunas on Saturday, Dec. 19th at the Daniel Fernandez Park for a holiday drive thru from 5:00pm-8:00pm. All children in the vehicle will receive a stocking from Santa Claus! He will also be accepting letters from any children wishing to give him a Christmas letter. They will also be having a vehicle decorating contest. If you wish to participate in this contest, you must pre-register here. It is free to participate, and prizes will be awarded.

November 28 – January 3 – New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru – Load up the crew and head to Santa Ana Star Casino for a holiday drive-thru adventure that’s perfect for the entire family. Enjoy over a mile of professional lighting, decorations, live actors, art, music, and more from Nov. 28 – Jan. 3

December 3 – December 24 – Photos with Santa at Cottonwood Mall – Reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged. Walk-up visits will be available and based on availability. Reservation times run from Mondays – Saturdays 11a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve times available are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children and Santa are required to wear masks, even in photos. A virtual Santa experience is also being offered.

Beginning December 10 – Photos with Santa at Daniel Fernandez Center– Beginning Dec. 10, the Village of Los Lunas Recreation Division will be offering free COVID-safe mini Santa photo sessions. Each family will be provided with one photo, and you will be welcome to take photos with your own camera or phone. 5 minutes max. Limited availability per time slot. More dates and times will be added, so if the dates and times available currently do not work for you, keep checking back.

December 24 – El Paso Ringing of the Bells – On December 24th at 6pm, community members are asking that everyone come outside onto their doorstep and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread holiday cheer.

December 5 – January 17 – A Magical Mesa Xmas – A Magical Mesa Xmas presented by Sparklight is a drive-through experience unlike any other. You’ll be dazzled with holiday excitement as you enter a winter wonderland with over 5 million LED lights, displays, and exhibits. Join them at the Rio Rancho Events Center from Dec. 5 – Jan. 17. Tickets are $40 per car for general admission. Tickets are available online at www.TicketMaster.com.

