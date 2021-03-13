Calling Albuquerque photographers: City wants your photos of the metro area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Planning Department is hoping to crowd-source photography of neighborhoods, streets, parks, commercial hubs, and other public spaces to include in the city’s published materials. The content is solicited by the Long Range Team and an Instagram account has been created as a way to share and engage with community members.

This Instagram account is managed by the City of Albuquerque’s Planning Department Long Range Planning Team. They will work with communities to plan for the future by developing policies, regulations, and recommendations for projects that reflect the community’s vision. Albuquerque Instagrammers, better known as @igersabq will be assisting in an advisory capacity to help connect local photographers with this initiative.

They’re looking for urban, semi-urban, and rural areas located within Albuquerque city limits, streets and roadways, including street furniture and other street features located in the public right-of-way, residential neighborhoods, commercial hubs, parks and other public spaces, private properties with the potential to be redeveloped or re-activated and assets and opportunities in neighborhoods.

According to the website, they’re hosting a reoccurring photography competition. In the third month of each 4-month Community Planning Area (CPA) assessment, Long Range staff will announce local photographers who have used the #cabqcpa hashtag and whose work has been selected to be published in the upcoming Assessment Report for each CPA. (See the schedule of CPA assessments here: https://cpa.abc-zone.com/first-5-year-cycle-cpa-assessments).

CPA staff will reach out to local photographers whose work has been selected to be published in an Assessment Report. Selected photographers that sign a contract giving the City permission to publish their work in the Assessment Report will receive a $100 stipend. Funding for stipends will come from the Long Range Planning Division’s CPA Budget.

Other helpful hashtags photographers can use are: