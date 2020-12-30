Burn your bad memories away: Belen to hold drive-thru event on New Year’s Eve

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents can join the city of Belen for their New Year’s Eve celebration and burn unhappy reminders of this year in their Goodbye 2020 drive-thru bonfire. Participants will be able to drive through Eagle Park and dispose of this year’s calendars, event invitations, concert tickets, handwritten notes and anything else that reminds them of 2020.

Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova said the idea came from Belen residents in a Facebook group and the city was able to help it come to life. The city has held drive-thru events throughout the year and wanted to have a special event to commemorate the end of the year in a COVID-friendly way. “The purpose of it is to give people a way to say goodbye to 2020, good riddance to 2020. It has no doubt been a tough year for everybody and we’re ready to move on to 2021 with some hope,” Cordova said.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Belen Eagle Park. Participants are asked to enter through Delgato Ave. onto Eagle Ln. The bonfire will be at the west end dirt parking lot.

The Belen Fire Department will assist with safely placing the materials in the bonfire and traffic control. Cordova said the department is also making a large “2020” out of wood that they plan to burn that night.

Local balloonists will do what Cordova called candlestick lighting, where the balloons won’t go up but there will be flares during the event. “It’s just to give people that closure at the end of 2020 and move into the new year with some positive signs for a better 2021,” Cordova said. “Belen has found a lot of creative ways to still have fun even in a challenging year. We’ve been doing drive-in movies and drive-thru events all year long so this is one way to kick it off one more time and move forward.” For updates or more information, visit the Belen Community Center Facebook event.

