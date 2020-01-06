Live Now
Billy the Kid, Russian spies & Nazi Scientists: New Mexico celebrates 108 years of statehood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The land of enchantment is celebrating 108 years of statehood today. On January 6, 1912, President William H. Taft signed a proclamation making New Mexico the 47th state.

“New Mexico History is in your face it’s not just something that happened 5,000 years ago, or 200 years ago, or 50 years ago it’s happening right now.”

Robert Martinez, State Historian
To celebrate, the Office of the State Historian hopes to raise awareness for the unique history surrounding our state. They’ve created a website dedicated to stories of New Mexico dating back to pre-western contact. You can explore podcasts, maps, galleries, videos, and more by clicking here.

State Historian Robert Martinez says our state is full of surprising stories, including tales of Russian spies hiding out in Santa Fe, a town named after a radio show, and the birthplace of the atomic bomb. He says what makes New Mexico’s history so unique, is the fact that we are “seemingly in the middle of nowhere, and yet in the middle of everything.” New Mexico is home to famous artists and scientists while simultaneously being of the last true wild frontiers.

“New Mexico becomes a place to get away from it all, where you just breath and see the turquoise skies and beautiful mesas and mountains.”

Robert Martinez, State Historian

