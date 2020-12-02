Bernalillo County thinking outside the box with virtual activities for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, Bernalillo County’s Office of Senior and Social Services will launch Bingo with Brenda, a virtual activity that will take place every week. Brenda Cisneros-Fernandez is the Public Health Specialist with the department and will be the one facilitating virtual Bingo every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. “We’re just trying to think outside the box with this,” Cisneros-Fernandez said.

Being conscious of the fact that many adults and students are working from home, the county chose to hold the event in the evening. They also hope that children or grandchildren would be more available to help their grandparents get set up online for the weekly Bingo event.

Cisneros-Fernandez said they’re trying to remain flexible and listen to feedback the community provides them. With something as simple as virtual Bingo, she hopes it can be something participants can look forward to. “We want to do something fun that we know they love, let’s do it online, it’s something that we can execute online, so let’s give it a try,” Cisneros-Fernandez said.

Veronica Cordova, the community program specialist who was in charge of the genealogy classes facilitated by the county, said she saw an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, with over 900 people expressing interest in that program alone. “What we saw from the genealogy program was a clear indication of interest from people wanting to participate in an activity,” Cordova said.

These two programs are only the beginning for the department, as it is currently working on more virtual programming aimed at connecting and engaging the senior population in Bernalillo County. Cordova said they are also looking into a comedy class and a painting class to offer online.

The department has also teamed up with Well Connected, a national senior program provider for events like Trivial Pursuit: Genus Edition from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 29, and Book to Movie Discussion from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. To register for Bingo with Brenda, visit their website at bernco.gov.

