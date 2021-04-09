‘Ask an Autistic’ event hopes to promote acceptance and awareness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wilderwood Equine Therapy and Rescue in Valencia County will be hosting a monthly event called “Ask an Autistic” aimed at educating the guardians of autistic children. It will be a panel event of autistic adults who are ready to respond to parent questions with insight and ideas.

The event will be held in Wilderwood’s Outdoor Classroom with appropriately spaced seating and masking, with limited attendance. The kick-off event is Wednesday, April 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wilderwood Equine Therapy in Peralta, just south of Albuquerque.

Owners Rebecca and Mark Evanko began their Wilderwood journey in December of 2018 when the couple decided to form a nonprofit organization aimed at coming alongside autistic adults and helping them build a self-sufficient life. Both recently became licensed as IBCCES Board Certified Cognitive Specialists and the recipients of the 2021 Facebook Community Action Grant.