Albuquerque’s first podcaster’s guild hopes to elevate local voices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the newly formed Barelas Podcaster’s Guild are on a mission to make Albuquerque the podcast capital of the southwest. Lindsey Dominguez, Eric Carter-Landin, Ryan P. Freeman and Chris Burnett are members of the founding team, each with their own podcasts and years of experience.

There were many reasons why they each wanted to create the guild, but one that rings true for all of them is the desire to encourage an environment of learning and growth. “If you have a question, one of us should be able to answer it because of our collective experience,” Dominguez said. “Somebody has that answer and if not, we’ll get together and try to figure it out. That’s the beauty of this community.”

The guild offers members monthly podcasting classes and workshops, a dedicated studio space down at the historic B. Ruppe building in Barelas, and cross-promotion across their network. While the studio space is currently closed due to public health orders, once it is deemed safe the guild will offer time slots for people to rent it out.

The guild launched in late November and the founders have already seen community members joining the guild. “It’s awesome seeing these new members with their new podcasts and they’re just starting to get off the ground. It’s great seeing this experience with fresh eyes,” Freeman said.

The studio is located in the historic Barelas neighborhood from which the guild derives its name. “We wanted it to be in Barelas, we wanted it to be non-intimidating. We wanted it to be in a place that is really the heartbeat of Albuquerque,” Dominguez said.

Freeman said everyone who is interested is welcome to join the guild. “This is for everybody. This is for your everyday, average New Mexican. This isn’t a publicity stunt, this is a group of people wanting to have their story told and told well.”

“This isn’t a publicity stunt, this is a group of people wanting to have their story told and told well.” Ryan freeman, cofounder-barelas podcasters guild

The most common misconception the podcast hosts come across is the assumption that making a podcast is simple, but is actually much more complex than people realize. “I think people need to know how much work and heart and soul goes into each episode,” Carter-Landon said. “It takes a tremendous amount of commitment and passion to just produce one episode.”

Looking to the future, the group would like to see studios in other major cities across the state. It is important to all of them that studio space is made available to all New Mexicans. Eventually, they’d like to have a program specifically for students to learn about podcasting. “We’d also absolutely love to see each of the different pueblos in New Mexico have their own podcasts too,” Freeman said.

Carter-Landin hosts True Consequences Podcast, a true-crime podcast that centers around the difficulties people face with the justice system in New Mexico. He also co-hosts the lighthearted Co-Ghost of Dos Spookqueños Podcast which centers around New Mexican supernatural lore.

Burnett hosts his beer and lifestyle talk-show 10 Drink Minimum, and has been doing so since 2006. The show was voted best local podcast in the Weekly Alibi (2017, 2016, 2015, 2010) and has had beer collaborations with Tractor Brewing and Dialogue Brewing. Dominguez hosts Parenting vs. Podcast with her husband about their experiences in raising children. She also co-hosts What’s Up ABQ? with her brother Ryan where they try to highlight all the positive and unique things happening in Albuquerque.

Latest Community News