‘Albuquerque went from a small town to a big city’: Woman celebrates 101st birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s residents is about to celebrate her 101st birthday on Jan. 8. Hermie Davis has been described as classy and timeless by the staff at the Coronado Villa Retirement Resort, and an inspiration to everyone she meets.

Davis has lived in New Mexico since she was nine years old. She grew up in Roswell and has lived in Santa Fe, Santa Rosa, Taos, Alamogordo and Albuquerque, saying the thing that has changed most about the state is how Albuquerque went from a small town to a big city. “I can still go to many of these places and know where I am and where I’m going. I can’t do that in Albuquerque,” Davis said. “Of course Albuquerque’s my favorite place because I’ve lived here longer, more of my friends are here.”

Not only has Davis traveled New Mexico but also various places around the world like China, Spain, the Panama Canal, Hungary and Istanbul. She said aside from her family which is the most important thing to her, one of the highlights of her life is getting travel so much.

She spent most of her career as an insurance agent and loves spending time with her 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Davis now spends much of her time playing Bridge, a game which she has been learning to master for over 45 years. “You never play with the same people. You get to make new friends all the time. It would be boring to play for 45 years with the same people,” Davis said with a chuckle. “I like the challenge, it’s a game you can’t just pick up overnight.”

Davis said people have asked her what she thinks contributed to her long life, and she there’s no secret formula to it, she just lives it. “I just live from day to day with whatever is presented to me and make the best of it,” Davis said. “I try to accept things as they are, especially the things that cannot change.”

That positive attitude is something she prides herself on. “Happiness is a choice. Having a good perspective is the thing that will help you live your life and enjoy it,” Davis said. “It’s a lot easier to smile than frown.”

Since she can’t visit with her family, Davis plans to treat her birthday like any other day. “They had a really nice celebration for my 100th birthday with my family and friends, so I’m just going to treat it like any other day,” Davis said.

She’s seen a lot during her lifetime, but something that Davis said she still hasn’t gotten over is the airplane. “I remember when we got a telephone, I remember when we got a refrigerator, we used to have an ice box,” Davis said. “The most fascinating thing to me that has happened in my lifetime is the airplane. You can just go out, get on a plane and go to another country in the same day. It’s always fascinated me.”

Davis is happy with the life she’s led so far, siting her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren as her most important accomplishments. “They all turned out to be good people, and in a world like this, that’s hard to do,” Davis said. “I’ve lived a good life, I’ve surrounded myself with good people and I think that’s how everyone else can lead a good life too.”

