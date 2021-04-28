Albuquerque professionals create grant to help struggling nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young Professionals of Albuquerque is inviting nonprofit organizations who serve the greater Albuquerque Metro area to submit applications for their Community Grant Giveaway. This grant is will benefit an organization that supports achieving success in the workforce through entry or reentry, professional mentorships and continued professional development.

Grant applications will be accepted through May 21. Board President Alexis Hassley said it’s the group’s hope that the funds be used by organizations to assist young professionals get back into the workforce. “There are some that help young people getting the right clothes to go to job interviews, job interview training, we just did a community engagement project with Crossroads for Women to help those ladies step up into what is next in their lives. We left it wide for that purpose,” Hassley said.

The 2021 YPA Community Grant to be awarded totals $12,000 and is for operational expenses only (directly beneficial to supporting ongoing organizational expenses or day-to-day activities such as rent, labor costs, software – and tech maintenance- office supplies, utilities, licenses/professional development, etc). Funds cannot be used for annual campaigns, fundraising campaigns or fundraising events. The grant funding also cannot be used for any political lobbying or lobbying of any nature.

Hassley said they’re hoping to make an impact in the community and keep the funds local. “We’re really excited about this because it’s a chance to help a small business that’s struggled through [the pandemic] and to keep those resources open for the people who really need them, which is what is driving us,” said Hassley. “I think it’s a huge detriment to the community when we lose a nonprofit for lack of funds, so anything we can do to help keep someone afloat, even if it’s just for a little bit longer, is what we’re shooting for.”

Organizations are limited to one grant proposal for consideration during this grant process. If an organization has multiple locations, one grant proposal for the entire organization may be submitted. All completed grant submissions must be received by YPA at ypabqnm@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 21.