Albuquerque library helps locals find long lost relatives for free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lesser-known resource at the Main Library in Downtown Albuquerque is helping residents travel through time by tracking down their family tree, for free. The Genealogy Center is located on the library’s second floor and is open Monday through Saturday.

It offers a wide variety of resources to help people map out their family tree, including a volunteer team of DNA and Genealogy Specialists who can help you make sense of an at-home DNA test or a pile of family documents.

As long as you have a library card, all services, including access to ancestry.com are free of charge, making it easy for you to uncover your true ethnicity, family tree, or as in the case of one Albuquerque woman, your real last name. News 13 is looking forward to sharing her story on Friday.

For more information on the Genealogy Center and all it has to offer, click here.