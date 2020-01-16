Albuquerque High School senior inspires patients at children’s hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “When you receive a nice gift, you send a thank you card, it’s kind of the same idea with giving back to your community.” Eighteen-year-old Mercy Mummert says she’s trying to give the same kind of support and inclusion to others that she’s received during her career at Albuquerque High School.

Albuquerque High’s “Selfless Senior” spends many afternoons volunteering with physical therapy patients at Carrie Tingley hospital, but the reason she’s there may surprise you. At a regional competition during her freshman year of high school, Mercy got hit hard in a game against a team from Hawaii.

Her trainers were unaware of a spinal fracture and allowed Mercy to continue playing. It would take months before anyone knew what was wrong. The teenage athlete says her fracture was so bad, doctors said her spine was falling off her vertebrae.

After a lack of progress with physical therapy, they decided to operate, placing two large screws in her back, but even that wasn’t enough to deter Mercy. She recovered quickly and wound up back on the field by her senior year.

On top of her participation in swimming, track and field, and soccer, Mercy is also the Student Body Secretary and takes dual credit classes at CNM. She says her role allows her to help new students feel welcome and important.

She plans to attend Hardin-Simmons University next fall where she’ll study Biology and Public Health, which will put her on track for a career as a physical therapist.