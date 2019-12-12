Albuquerque High gives early Christmas to 66 kids in need

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas came early this year for 66 future Albuquerque High School bulldogs. The tradition of giving has been around for more than 50 years. It connects high school classrooms with elementary students in need at six different feeder schools.

“This is the best day that we have at Albuquerque High.” Stephanie Dunn, Activities Director, Albuquerque High School

Fifth-period classes are assigned a single student, or a pair of siblings to buy gifts for. Then, they get to watch them unwrap their gifts after a potluck lunch at the high school.

“They’re willing to give up what little they have to give back to our kids which is, it speaks volumes about the people we’re creating as a society.” Valerie Henderson, Reginald Chavez Elementary School

Teachers say for many of the elementary school kids, the toys are just the icing on top of the needed clothes, shoes, and jackets gifted to them by their high school counterparts.

Students who choose the gifts say the program helps them get to know people in their community they would never meet otherwise. It also gives them a chance to give children the excitement they remember having around the holidays.

“It’s really fun seeing the look on their faces when they open your presents.” Alex Kroll, High School Junior

Participating in Elementary Schools