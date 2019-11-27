Albuquerque gingerbread competition helps feed the hungry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday magic is set to fill the air this December just in time for the 9th annual Gingerbread Enchantment Competition.

Gingerbread creations made by everyone from local school children to professional bakers will be entered to compete in five categories with each winner taking home a $1,000 cash prize, but it’s not just about money.

The fundraising event at Balloon Fiesta Park benefits the Meals on Wheels LIFE (Low Income Food & Enrichment) Program, which helps Albuquerque residents who are home-bound living in poverty or recovering from medical illnesses by providing healthy meals and human interaction.

“Everything we earn goes back in to meals on wheels to help provide meals and food for people who can’t afford a meal for themselves.” Shauna Frost, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels

Those wishing to participate must register by December 14, and drop off their creation by December 17. A series of family-friendly events will follow, including a $10 family night on December 21 where kids and their parents will get to meet Santa Claus, eat a meal from Dion’s, decorate cookies, and vote for their favorite gingerbread house. Proceeds from the family night also go back to Meals on Wheels to support those in need this holiday season and all year round.

Meals on Wheels officials say this annual competition is a pleasant reminder of the quality of residents, families, and volunteers that live in Albuquerque.

“I’ve lived in multiple communities around the world and Albuquerque residents are the nicest hands down.” Shauna Frost, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels

To learn more about this event, register to participate, or to donate to Meals on Wheels, click here.

Gingerbread Enchantment 2019 schedule

Sid Cutter Building-Balloon Fiesta Park – 4900 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE Southern Entrance I-25 Exit 233 Alameda Road west to Balloon Museum Drive

Deadline for registration and entry fee: Saturday, December 14th, entry fee $25

Events Schedule

Delivery of Entries: Tuesday, December 17th – 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. *No entries will be accepted after 6:30 p.m.

Electronic Action Open- Citywide Friday, December 20th

Public Viewing Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. $5 entry fee, per person

VIP & Awards Evening Event Saturday, December 21 – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. By invitation only

Holiday Family Night Evening Event with Santa Saturday, December 21 – 6:30 pm 8:30 p.m. $10 entry fee, 2 & under free Limited Tickets – Purchase online



Gingerbread pick-up will be Sunday, December 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.