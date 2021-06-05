Albuquerque clothing drive, Old Town market, ink and calligraphy event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and Locker505 held their ninth annual Recyclothes event on Saturday. The event encourages community members to donate their gently used clothing that they planned to get rid of and provide clothes for local students in need.

Director of Locker505 Kim Kerschen said they lost a year of being able to collect clothes due to the pandemic but are already seeing the community make up for that loss. “Albuquerque has really stepped up. I think they understand that the kids have needs and this is kind of the best time to clean out your closets, get rid of those clothes that don’t fit, and help somebody at the same time,” Kerschen said.

Pamela Rothschild dropped off some clothes after cleaning out her closet and was glad the clothes were going to someone who could use them. “We all have too much, there’s no reason not to share, especially now because of the pandemic,” Rothschild said. “We should be sharing food and clothes and everything else we possibly can. That’s the reason I was so happy to see it and wanted to clean out the closets anyway.”

In Old Town, a new market has made its way into the heart of the area. Isabella Owens, the organizer of the Small Market ABQ, said she rents the space where the market takes place and hopes it will become a place where local artists can share their work. “I thought ‘Old town is getting newer things, they’re upgrading, it would be so nice to have something where modern artists can come and share their work,'” Owens said.

One of those artists, Pauline Reyes, said she took her time in quarantine to pursue art full time. She worked as crew for concerts, but when everything shut down last year, she was out of a job. “I had no choice but to go back home and start fresh pretty much. This was my saving grace,” Reyes said. “Everybody is bringing out their art, doing these markets, we’re networking and it’s just helping all of the artists in the community.”

Near there at Pennysmith’s Paper, the stationary and pen store held their Write Event, where those interested in calligraphy and the written word had the chance to learn more about the art form. Daniel Pennington of the New Mexico Fountain Pen Collector’s Club said he’s seen an uptick in interest in writing and journaling because of the pandemic. “I see more and more people who are gaining an interest in fountain pens. They like the way they write,” Pennington said. “They each come with a history which I think draws people to them – at least they do for me.”