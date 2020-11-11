ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque chapter of Blue Star Mothers is once again looking for donations to include in care packages sent to troops. Chapter president Carolyn Sanchez said in addition to sending care packages, the nonprofit also teamed up with South Valley Preparatory School where each of the middle schoolers wrote a letter to include in the boxes.

“These packages and letters really lift their spirits, especially around the holidays,” said Sanchez. She also said many of the students in the past have received a letter back and were thrilled with receiving a response. “Of course the students love it and they share their letter with everyone,” said Sanchez.

One year a soldier who received a letter returned home from deployment to New Mexico and was able to connect and speak with the student who initially wrote him, Sanchez said. This is the eighth year students from South Valley Prep have written letters to deployed members of the armed forces.

Maria Aragon is one of the students who participated in the project. The eighth-grader said she used her knowledge of poetry to describe the state of New Mexico. “I talked about Roswell where supposedly the aliens crashed, and White Sands and how Albuquerque has the Sandia Mountains which are also pretty,” Aragon said.

Aragon has participated in this project for three years now and hopes to continue. “I think this project is really something special… I hope it never stops,” Aragon said.

The organization is still holding donation drives and is asking for single-size servings of food and drink mixes such as Vienna Sausage-pop top cans, jerky, protein bars/granola bars, coffee and hot chocolate. For non-food items, they’re asking for things like hand sanitizer, hand and foot warmers and dental floss. For more information on how to donate, visit Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers website. The chapter will also be handing out free meal certificates for veterans at the Texas Roadhouse near Cottonwood Mall.