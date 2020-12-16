A Very Merry Community Christmas: Oldest theatre in Albuquerque goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The oldest theatre in Albuquerque is now taking its annual holiday show online. Albuquerque Little Theatre is hosting A Very Merry Community Christmas, a virtual show that will feature a number of local artists and performers.

Henry Avery, Albuquerque Little Theatre’s Executive and Artistic Director, said their holiday shows are the most popular shows of the year, so he wanted to make sure to find a way to celebrate in a COVID-friendly way. Each segment of the show has been pre-recorded whether they’re from past productions, holiday songs, or magic tricks.

Avery knew their Christmas production would have to look different this year, so he reached out to some of the organizations the theatre has worked with in the past and asked if they would be interested in submitting material for the show. He was met with excitement as many groups were more than willing to participate in any way they could.

While they prefer going back to their stage productions, Avery has found the silver lining in hosting a production online. “This might introduce a new era of how we provide shows. We might be able to film our live productions and also show it online,” Avery said. “It would broaden our audience to folks all around the country.”

Emily Melville is one of the performers participating in the show. She’s done dozens of productions with the Albuquerque Little Theatre and jumped at the chance to participate in the virtual holiday show. “We’re really hoping to spread hope and joy this season,” Melville said.

Melville, like most other stage performers, has had to adapt to a different way of performing. “We’re all just trying to do what we can to stay performing, stay relevant and adjust with the times as best we can,” Melville said. “I think this show is the Albuquerque Little Theatre doing what it can to change with the times.”

Melville will be performing a song with someone accompanying her on the piano. She said the show will also include a comedy sketch, a reading of The Gift of the Magi, spoken poetry and songs. “I know the holidays will look different for everyone this year, but I hope this gives people some joy to watch,” Melville said.

Stream from the comfort and safety of your home starting Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, December 20 at 2 p.m. After opening dates, the holiday program will be on-demand through January. To purchase tickets, visit Albuquerque Little Theatre’s website.

