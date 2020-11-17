A journey to the past: Bernalillo County helps people learn about their heritage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Office of Senior and Social Services will host free online genealogy classes beginning Nov. 23. Genealogist Victoria L. Sullivan of Albuquerque Genealogical Society will instruct students in the study of family origins.

Sullivan is a retired reference librarian with nearly 30 years of experience in researching genealogy. Sullivan will assist students with finding resources and software tools to aid in research and how to organize their family tree.

Veronica Cordova is the community program specialist who is heading up this project, and has almost 30 years of experience of her own doing research into genealogy. “Genealogy for me is like my own love,” Cordova said. “I think this could really be something that people would have a fascination with. It’s addicting but in a good way. You learn about what makes you the person you are today.”

These classes will be an introduction for budding family historians who don’t know where to begin. While the agency focuses on services for seniors, Cordova said the intent behind these classes is to serve as an intergenerational family project, something to do together.

It was important to Cordova that this wasn’t a one-time program due to the sheer amount of information needed for this project. The free four-week class will allow participants to follow along via Zoom.

“The culture and history of New Mexico is rich, and understanding where we come from helps us understand our history, embrace it and maybe even reconcile with it if we have to,” Cordova said. “It’s still important to know.”

The classes will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon. For more information on registration, visit their website at bernco.gov.

Community News