‘A celebration of who we are:’ New exhibit highlights New Mexico history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you ever wondered how a museum acquires materials for exhibits? The Albuquerque Museum’s newest exhibition aims to answer that question, all while telling the story of how New Mexicans have created community throughout history.

Curator of History Leslie Kim said for the past two and a half years, the Albuquerque Museum has been collecting material for Recent History Acquisitions, which is entirely comprised of donated materials from the community. “We had a goal of collecting material that allows us to tell the stories of all New Mexicans,” Kim said.

One of those donors is Helen Grevey, who opted to share part of her late husband’s collection of old automotive memorabilia. The collection is comprised of items from the 1930s, most of which came from around New Mexico. “We were both born here, so there’s a lot of nostalgia involved in the collection. The beauty of it, the colors, the significance for Albuquerque and for New Mexico, I did not want to just leave the collection by itself or keep it hidden,” Grevey said.

Grevey said she and her husband both shared nostalgia for the Albuquerque Museum itself as well. “We both remembered when this museum was built, we both had a lot of affection for it, and I can’t think of a better place to display his memorabilia and his memory than the museum of Albuquerque,” Grevey said.

There are four main themes to the exhibit–the evolving role of women in New Mexico, how New Mexico crafted its identity throughout the 20th century, the ways in which local and global maps help situate people in space and how New Mexicans have coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim said she and the assistant curator pulled from the various donated items and crafted a story through those items. The moment it becomes a three-dimensional idea, is when the museum staff creates a clear narrative using materials and space. “I think it’s a real celebration of who we are, and in this moment we could all use a little celebration,” Kim said.

Recent History Acquisitions opens in the Keleher Gallery on April 3. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.