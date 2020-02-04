30 New Mexico companies provide 925 students with free job shadowing opportunity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, Feb. 3 Junior Achievement of New Mexico and Mission: Graduate, a program of United Way of Central New Mexico, teamed up to prepare local teens for the workforce.

“I feel like their professionalism is definately going to aide me in the future with jobs.” Nichelle Yellowhorse, Atrisco Heritage High School Sohpomore

Falling each year during the week of Groundhog Day, Groundhog Shadow Week provides students with a real-world glimpse into the working world. Over the next five days, students across 45 traditional and charter classrooms will visit 30 different local employers to learn how to apply for a job, interview well, and get ready to work in their first professional environment. 2020 marks the event’s 3rd year running, and a 184% increase in the number of students from the event’s conception in 2018.

“Our mission is to inspire and prepare young people to own their economic success.” Erin Hagenow, Junior Achievement of New Mexico

Students say the process gave them a better sense of what to expect at their first job interview and taught them about professional behavior and employer expectations.

Learning Targets

Provide career research and preparation

Job-hunting tools

Professionalism and ethics in the workplace

Professional action plans

Interview skills

Mission: Graduate is the education initiative of United Way of Central New Mexico. To contact them call 505-247-3671. Junior Achievement of New Mexico, Inc. is the state’s largest economic education organization for young people. In partnership with business and educators, the organization aims to bring the real world to students.

Participating Employers