2,433 new volunteers join One Albuquerque Initiative amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s community service initiative is already yielding positive results one year after its launch. Mayor Tim Keller launched the Office of Civic Engagement in June of 2019 as a way to encourage community involvement in aiding the city’s challenges.

According to the first-ever annual report released on Monday morning, the city garnered 2,433 new volunteers working with the city in the first six months of 2020, making the total number of One Albuquerque volunteers to 10,535.

David Chene’, the manager of the Office of Civil Engagement, said it was a pleasant surprise to see that kind of volunteer engagement. “When the pandemic hit, traditional volunteerism kind of came to a halt. But true to the Albuquerque spirit, tons of people wanted to help,” Chene’ said.

One Albuquerque Volunteers was launched in January as a new platform that provides a streamlined pathway for residents in Albuquerque to volunteer.

The report also covers volunteering by residents in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities are eligible to receive funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for volunteer work contributed to help maintain critical infrastructure and provide services to residents during the public health emergency.

So far, volunteers have logged over 24,401 hours during the pandemic, which can bring up to $620,537 back into Albuquerque. The money can then be used to help the city maintain critical services and programming, according to a news release.

