Book-drive collects books to be placed in schools, buses, Rail Runner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s annual Read to Me Book Drive kicked off Tuesday morning with the goal of collecting 60,000 new and gently used children’s books for children from low-income families.

Kids react to lines from children’s book “My Litter Sister Ate One Hare” at kick-off ceremony for 18th annual Read to Me Book Drive at Albuquerque Downtown Library.

Since the book drive’s inception 18 years ago, almost 500,000 books have been collected. Most books are provided to Title 1 schools and learning centers whose students and families needed them most. Other distribution locations include waiting rooms in hospitals, clinics, government offices, and community centers. Thousands of books are also loaded city buses and the Railrunner each year, helping both children and illiterate adults learn to read during their daily commute.

According to the National Center for Education, children who are read to regularly display greater language comprehension, larger vocabularies, and higher cognitive skills than their peers by the age of two.

The Read to Me Book Drive is happening just in time for Read Across America Day, also known as “Dr. Seuss Day” which takes place nationwide on March 2. You can drop off book donations at all Albuquerque Applebee’s, BookWorks, La Montañita Co-op, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Public Libraries, The Canyon Club at Four Hills and Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union locations from Feb. 18 to March 21.