The Net Nanny Parental Control App blocks dangerous content and apps on iOS, Android, Kindle, Windows and Mac. Parents can choose the specific sites and/or type of websites they can block (nudity, weapons, etc.) through a "Parent Dashboard." If a child searches for suicide, parents get a warning. According to reviews, the app easily monitors children and parents can set up controls for different children. Some of the cons, based on reviews, are that parental alerts are not specific enough. The alerts say "inappropriate content," rather than "porn" or "violent website." There are also concerns the app uses a lot of battery.

The app allows parents to keep an eye on your child’s online activities, manage screen time through device schedules, and read children's text messages. According to reviews, the app is user-friendly and has easy setup features.