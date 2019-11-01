Albuquerque man arrested for abusing 911 services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man discovered the penalty for allegedly flooding 911 operators with false information.

Wednesday night, police responded to a 911 call from 24-year-old Eziquiel Montaño, claiming multiple unknown people were in his bathroom with weapons. He also said people were in and outside his residence trying to hurt someone. Montaño had already called 911 multiple times that day, often just to hang up on the operator.

When officers arrived, Montaño told them his father was injured from fighting people in the bathroom. Montaño’s father denied any of this happened and both he and Montaño’s mother stated Eziquiel constantly calls 911 for events that never occurred.

According to the criminal complaint, while police were in his home, Montaño called 911 at least four more times. He told police he did not feel safe in his home and wanted them to stay with him or give him a ride to Rio Rancho. They declined Montaño’s request and left the home, warning Eziquiel to stop calling emergency services.

Not much time passed before Montaño was back to calling 911. Officers returned to the residence after Montaño’s father began calling the police, requesting his son be removed from the home.

This time, Montaño was arrested for 911 abuse. He had called 18 times within a 24-hour period. Court records show Montaño is a habitual offender of this crime, this being the fourth time this year he was arrested for it. In 2018, Montaño was arrested six times for the same offense.